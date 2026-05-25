Along the path to the waterfall are ancient trees so large that it would take 4-5 people to encircle them, creating a majestic natural landscape. Photo: VNA

With its untouched beauty and dramatic scenery, the waterfall resembles a flowing ribbon of white silk stretching across the mountainside.



A journey through the wilderness



Visitors enjoy the majestic beauty of Nam Luc waterfall. Photo: VNA

Reaching Nam Luc is an adventure in itself. The waterfall is situated in Nam Luc 2 village, more than 20 kilometres from the centre of Sin Ho commune, at an altitude of 1,600-1,800 metres above sea level. The cool year-round climate and high humidity have helped preserve a rich primaeval forest ecosystem.

Majestic beauty of Nam Luc waterfall at its first step. Photo: VNA

The journey begins with a motorbike ride led by residents, taking visitors along rugged mountain paths that wind through remote highland villages inhabited by ethnic minority communities. After travelling roughly five kilometres by motorbike, visitors continue on foot for another three-kilometre trekking route.



Although the trail is not excessively steep, it presents plenty of challenges, including climbing over natural rock formations and crossing streams.



Along both sides of the waterfall are old-growth forests with many ancient trees, creating a peaceful natural landscape. Photo: VNA

Vu Hoang Hai, a visitor from the neighbouring province of Lao Cai, said he was deeply impressed by the experience.



“I’ve travelled to many places and completed numerous treks, but this was my first visit to Nam Luc, and I was truly captivated. It is not only the waterfall itself, but the scenery along the streams is also breathtaking. I believe this area has enormous potential for adventure tourism in the near future.”



White ribbons of water forming Nam Luc waterfall. Photo: VNA

At the end of the trek, the waterfall comes dramatically into view, cascading across three main tiers with a combined height of more than 140 metres. The spacious rocky area at the foot of the falls provides an ideal place for visitors to rest, take photographs or enjoy a picnic surrounded by nature.



Nguyen Hoai Thu, a tourist from Hanoi, described the landscape as overwhelming in the best possible sense.



“This is my first time here, and I was completely astonished. The trekking route is incredibly beautiful. Seeing the three levels of the waterfall, with a sea of clouds on one side and rushing water on the other, made all the exhaustion disappear.”



Growing potential to be tapped

Visitors enjoy the majestic beauty of Nam Luc waterfall. Photo: VNA

Exploring Nam Luc is not only a visual experience but also a culinary one, offering visitors authentic dishes typical of the ethnic communities of Lai Chau and the wider north-western region.



Under the forest canopy and beside flowing streams, visitors can enjoy grilled stream fish, forest vegetables served with a special local salt, smoked free-range pork and sticky rice prepared by residents.



According to Thao A De, Head of Nam Luc 2 village, the local community worked together to create the stone pathways leading to the waterfall. Residents are now encouraged to develop homestay and catering services to support tourism, while improving local livelihoods and reducing poverty.

At the top of the waterfall, approximately 140 meters high, the cascading water looks like a soft silk ribbon draped across the mountaintop from afar, interwoven with an incredibly rich ecosystem. Photo: VNA

In recent years, travel companies and survey teams have begun exploring the site to develop tourism products. Nam Luc is considered well-suited to current travel trends focused on green tourism and immersive outdoor experiences, particularly among younger travellers.



According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Lai Chau is working with tourism businesses to standardise trekking routes, provide training for local guides, and strengthen digital promotion campaigns.



Nguyen Van Dung, Deputy Head of the Department’s Tourism Management Division, said the waterfall has been identified as a priority destination in the province’s tourism development strategy for 2026–2030. Authorities are also proposing investment in infrastructure, particularly improved access roads from the village to the waterfall, in order to make the site more accessible to visitors./.