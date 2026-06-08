Quang Ninh Welcomes More Than 10 Million Visitors in First Five Months

08/06/2026

The northeastern province of Quang Ninh welcomed more than 10.1 million visitors in the first five months of 2026, maintaining strong growth momentum and reinforcing its position as one of Vietnam’s leading tourist destinations, according to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Domestic travelers accounted for more than 7.9 million arrivals, while international visitors exceeded 2.2 million. Nearly 3 million tourists stayed overnight during the period, reflecting the province’s growing appeal for longer and more immersive travel experiences.

Tourism revenue was estimated at nearly 27.7 trillion dong (approximately 1.06 billion US dollars), up 20% year-on-year. The increase was fueled not only by rising visitor numbers but also by higher spending on accommodations, entertainment, dining and premium tourism services.

Quang Ninh’s tourism sector has continued to benefit from a diverse lineup of cultural, sporting and tourism events held throughout the year. Major festivals, international sports competitions and entertainment programs have attracted large crowds and helped create a vibrant atmosphere across the province. Local authorities have also intensified tourism promotion campaigns and expanded partnerships with travel agencies and airlines to draw more domestic and international visitors.

Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, remains the province’s most iconic attraction, drawing millions of visitors with its spectacular limestone islands and emerald waters. In addition to traditional sightseeing cruises, Quang Ninh has introduced new tourism products and experiences, including luxury resort services, eco-tourism, community-based tourism and nighttime entertainment activities aimed at diversifying the market and extending visitors’ stays.

Infrastructure improvements have also played an important role in supporting tourism growth. Modern transportation networks, including expressways, Van Don International Airport and upgraded port facilities, have made the province more accessible to travelers from both Vietnam and abroad.

With strong visitor growth in the first five months of the year, Quang Ninh is expected to remain one of Vietnam’s most dynamic tourism hubs in 2026. Provincial authorities are continuing efforts to improve service quality, protect natural heritage sites and develop sustainable tourism models to ensure long-term growth for the industry.



