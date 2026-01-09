HCM City Elevates Destination Appeal, Enhances Tourism Workforce Quality

Double-decker sightseeing bus in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

As Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism sector continues to sustain growth momentum, it is shifting strongly from post-merger recovery to development acceleration, with a focus on restructuring destination spaces to offer diverse tourism models and attract more domestic and international visitors.



In this direction, the city is working to enhance destination quality and strengthen its tourism workforce—two key pillars in its tourism development strategy.

The headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee is one of the city’s classical architectural landmarks. (Photo: VNA)

A tour guide leads international visitors on a tour of the Central Post Office in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Ben Thanh Market is one of the long-standing symbols of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Restructuring local tourism resources

Following the expansion of administrative boundaries, HCM City now boasts 681 qualified tourism resources, ranging from vibrant urban spaces, traditional craft villages, and modern industrial zones to riverine areas and island destinations. Even before the merger, the city already featured unique architectural heritage, modern museums, traditional markets, bustling street-food culture, and lively festivals – elements that have become signature highlights. These form a solid cornerstone for the southern metropolis to diversify tourism products across its newly consolidated localities to drive tourism growth.

River-based tourism services in Ho Chi Minh City. (Source: Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism)

“ The city’s tourism map is expanding beyond familiar landmarks such as Notre-Dame Cathedral, Independence Palace and Ben Thanh Market to promising new destinations including Vung Tau Beach, Long Hai, Dinh Mountain and renowned pottery villages. Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu

Vung Tau sea (Photo: VNA)

The 2025 off-road cycling race in Binh Duong which is part of Ho Chi Minh City now. (Photo: baobinhduong.vn)

This diversity offers travellers a wide range of luxury leisure, nature exploration, and cultural – historical experiences. Recently, the Department of Tourism has coordinated with travel businesses to survey key areas across the city.

Ly Nhon is the first and only locality with a traditional salt-making village officially recognised by Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)





As a result, 15 new tour programmes have been proposed, covering five product groups: MICE, island and beach leisure, ecological tourism, cultural – historical tourism, and urban tourism combined with shopping.

An Indian tourist experiences the Cu Chi Tunnels in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA) In the first 11 months of 2025, HCM City welcomed 7.37 million international visitors and 37.28 million domestic travellers, generating 233.566 trillion VND (nearly 8.9 billion USD) in revenue, equivalent to 80.5% of the annual target.

To tap the local culinary tourism potential, the department has completed in-depth surveys and developed 20 new food tours officially introduced to the market in late 2025.

CNN Travel includes Vietnamese banh mi in its list of the world’s 24 best sandwiches in 2023. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Banh Mi Festival in Ho Chi Minh City attracts strong public interest. (Photo: VNA)

These are not only culinary journeys but also cultural and historical narratives of the city. Each programme links food services, shopping and travel destinations across HCM City. This is also part of the city’s culinary tourism development strategy through 2030.

Saigon-style pho is recommended by the UK-based magazine Time Out as a must-try dish for visitors to Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

“ According to the municipal Department of Tourism, the city is vigorously developing high-value products, including medical, MICE, nighttime, and culinary tourism. In particular, helicopter sightseeing and waterway tourism are emerging as strong magnets for visitors in the high-end segment.

Building a pool of “talented guides”

Alongside tourism resource restructuring, sustainable tourism development also hinges on workforce quality. Immediately after the administrative merger, the city’s tourism sector launched a range of measures to enhance human resources.

For example, the Department of Tourism organised a thematic programme “HCM City – Post-Merger Hallmarks” to share new knowledge with tour guides. Training courses for commune-level officials were also held to strengthen the management capacity under the new two-tier local administration model.

International tourists visit and shop at Binh Tay Market in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

The 2025 HCM City Excellent Tour Guide Contest draws over 1,030 online applicants. (Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism) Most recently, the Tourism Department, the HCM City Tourism Association, and partners held the 2025 HCM City Excellent Tour Guide Contest, which attracted over 1,030 online applicants, including tour guides, students, and professionals.

As the department creates a professional arena for guides to hone their skills, businesses are eager to join hands in improving the workforce quality. Collaboration between local authorities, enterprises, and tourism colleges, particularly in training aligned with international standards, is seen as a practical measure to meet the city’s current needs.

Training tour guides at Saigontourist. (Photo: Saigontourist)

Amid rapid changes driven by technology and new media trends, the Tourism Department noted that the role of tour guides is expanding: beyond guiding, they now inspire, narrate, and contribute to shaping the city’s image.

The city currently hosts: 🏨 3,146 tourist accommodation establishments 🎧🧭 9,237 licensed tour guides 🧳✈️ 1,709 certified travel businesses

Ho Chi Minh City tourism. (Video: VNA )

Through concrete actions, HCM City’s tourism sector has been advancing its management capacity, from tourism governance, travel and accommodation management, and community-based tourism development to digital technology application to tourism promotion./.