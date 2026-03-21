Hanoi Marks 80th Vietnam Sports Day with Milestone Senior Fan Dance Record

With movements both graceful and precise, the participants radiated an infectious energy that filled the air. Their spirited performance serves as a powerful inspiration for staying active at any age. Photo: VNA

On the morning of March 21, 2026, the heart of Hanoi was transformed into a breathtaking display of synchronized movement and vibrant color. Nearly 3,000 seniors from across the city’s many communes gathered to participate in a record-breaking Tai Chi fan dance festival. The event was not just a feat of coordination; it was a powerful tribute to the 80th anniversary of Vietnam Sports Day, proving that passion for fitness and community knows no age.

Maintaining a routine of Tai Chi and physical activity is key to longevity, helping older adults stay limber, mentally alert, and socially connected. Photo: VNA

he festival serves as a catalyst for expanding local outdoor health associations for seniors throughout Hanoi’s diverse districts. Photo: VNA

Participants at the festival enjoy tailored nutrition from Vinamilk, designed specifically to meet the dietary requirements of an active older generation. Photo: VNA

With movements both graceful and precise, the participants radiated an infectious energy that filled the air. Their spirited performance serves as a powerful inspiration for staying active at any age. Photo: VNA

housands of participants perform a synchronized Tai Chi fan dance to the stirring echoes of 'Vietnam on Our Way.' Photo: VNA

As the first light of spring touched the city, the participants, dressed in traditional silk uniforms, took their positions. At the sound of the opening music, thousands of fans snapped open in unison, a sound like a sudden rush of wings that echoed through the square. The performance was a masterclass in "Duong sinh" (Tai Chi for health), characterized by fluid, graceful transitions and a collective focus that commanded the attention of every passerby.

The festival served as a cornerstone of the national celebrations, highlighting the government’s commitment to promoting "Sport for All." By bringing together thousands of elderly residents, the event underscored the vital link between physical activity and mental well-being. The sight of 3,000 fans moving as one served as a poignant metaphor for the unity and resilience of the Vietnamese people.

With movements both graceful and precise, the participants radiated an infectious energy that filled the air. Their spirited performance serves as a powerful inspiration for staying active at any age. Photo: VNA

The organizing committee honors the sponsors and supporting organizations whose contributions made this record-breaking event possible. Photo: VNA

Introducing the Vinamilk Sure trio, a range of specialized nutritional solutions designed to meet the unique health needs of seniors and older adults. Photo: VNA

A Certificate of Merit is presented to the Hanoi Senior Outdoor Health Association for their outstanding contributions to community wellness. Photo: VNA

As the final notes of the performance faded, the atmosphere was one of pure triumph. The successful record attempt stands as a testament to the vitality of Hanoi’s senior community, leaving an indelible mark on the 80th anniversary of the nation’s sporting history.



