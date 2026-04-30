PM hails U17 football team’s ASEAN triumph, sets sights higher

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung meets and congratulates Vietnam’s national U17 men’s football team. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung meets and congratulates Vietnam’s national U17 men’s football team. Photo: VNA

He emphasised that the victory carries significance beyond sports, sending a powerful message about the qualities of the Vietnamese people in the new development stage - resilience, ambition, confidence, discipline, and unity. He showed his belief that the team will maintain momentum, continue striving for greater achievements, and live up to the trust and support of football lovers nationwide.