Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

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ASEAN Cup 2026: Vietnam Held To a Draw by Singapore

Vietnam's national football team was held to a goalless draw by Singapore in their third Group A match of the ASEAN Cup 2026 at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on July 31.
The lineup of Vietnam. Photo: VNA

 Backed by thousands of home fans, Vietnam controlled possession for much of the game and created several promising opportunities, but failed to convert them into goals against a disciplined Singaporean defense. The visitors remained compact throughout the 90 minutes and successfully frustrated the hosts with organized defending and timely interventions.

Vietnamese fans at My Dinh Stadium. Photo: VNA
A fight for the ball between Tien Anh and a Singaporean rival. Photo: VNA
Vietnam's striker Xuan Son makes a shot. Photo: VNA

Vietnam also came close on several occasions, only to be denied by the Singapore goalkeeper and the woodwork. Despite dropping two points, the result keeps Vietnam in contention for a place in the knockout stage, with the team's qualification hopes now resting on its remaining group fixtures. Head coach and players acknowledged the need to improve their finishing as they look to secure a stronger result in the next match.

Vietnam's striker Xuan Son demonstrates a bicyce kick. Photo: VNA
Vietnam's striker Dinh Bac in an attack. Photo: VNA

By VNA/VNP

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