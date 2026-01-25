“Green tourism – River camping” Boosts Rural Tourism Development in Hanoi

A green, experiential and culture-based tourism model drawing on riverine landscapes, historical heritage and sustainable agriculture in Da Phuc commune, Hanoi, made its official debut in January 24, opening up new prospects for sustainable development following recent administrative restructuring.

The tourism ambassadors experience the programme's activities. Photo: VNA



Tug of war - a typical folk game within the Ba Temple festival - is restaged in the inauguration ceremony of the Ba Temple restoration project in Xuan Lai village. Photo: VNA

At the heart of the programme is a riverside camping area along the Ca Lo River, combined with visits to key local attractions, immersive experiences of traditional rituals and folk games in a festive setting, as well as agricultural tourism and creative activities that promote environmental protection.