“Green tourism – River camping” Boosts Rural Tourism Development in Hanoi
A green, experiential and culture-based tourism model drawing on riverine landscapes, historical heritage and sustainable agriculture in Da Phuc commune, Hanoi, made its official debut in January 24, opening up new prospects for sustainable development following recent administrative restructuring.
At the heart of the programme is a riverside camping area along the Ca Lo River, combined with visits to key local attractions, immersive experiences of traditional rituals and folk games in a festive setting, as well as agricultural tourism and creative activities that promote environmental protection.