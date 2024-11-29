U Minh Thuong National Park is not only Vietnam’s fifth UNESCO-recognized biosphere reserve, the country’s eighth Ramsar wetland site, and the 2,228th in the world, but also an exciting and captivating destination for anyone visiting Kien Giang Province.

Nestled in An Minh Bac and Minh Thuan communes of U Minh Thuong District, Kien Giang Province, the park is approximately 65 kilometers from Rach Gia City. With the improved road and bridge infrastructure of the Mekong Delta, visitors can now easily travel to the park by road.

Spanning around 21,122 hectares, U Minh Thuong National Park has designated 200 hectares for tourism activities. These include ecological preservation zones, historical landmarks, and areas for wildlife rescue and rehabilitation.







The entrance to U Minh Thượng National Park is flanked by lush green forest trees on both sides, creating a refreshingly cool pathway.





Hoa Mai Lake is a must-visit spot when exploring U Minh Thuong National Park





The vast rivers of U Minh Thuong National Park are blanketed with lush green duckweed



U Minh Thượng National Park boasts a rich and diverse ecosystem of both flora and fauna.



The journey often begins at Hoa Mai Lake, the first stop inside the park. Visitors can freely explore this area on foot, marveling at the unspoiled beauty of the canals and forests, which create naturally stunning and intricate landscapes.



U Minh Thuong National Park is home to an incredible diversity of flora and fauna, with 258 plant species, 32 mammal species, 184 bird species, and 64 fish species. Among these, 45 species are listed in Vietnam’s and the world’s Red Books of endangered species, including the hairy-nosed otter, fishing cat, small Indian civet, and Javan pangolin. A highlight of any visit is taking a vo lai (motorized boat) ride through the seemingly endless canals that wind deep into the ecological reserve. The canals, with their distinctive reddish-brown waters - a result of the peat swamp forest ecosystem, are a rare and fascinating sight. While gliding along, visitors can take in the lush green melaleuca forests lining the banks, clusters of water hyacinths drifting on the current, and flocks of birds soaring across the sky. A highlight of any visit is taking a vo lai (motorized boat) ride through the seemingly endless canals that wind deep into the ecological reserve. The canals, with their distinctive reddish-brown waters - a result of the peat swamp forest ecosystem, are a rare and fascinating sight. While gliding along, visitors can take in the lush green melaleuca forests lining the banks, clusters of water hyacinths drifting on the current, and flocks of birds soaring across the sky.

One must-visit spot is Trang Chim, a bird sanctuary home to tens of thousands of birds of various species and colors. Visitors cross a 100-meter bamboo bridge to reach the observation tower nestled in the forest. From there, they can enjoy sweeping views of the sanctuary, watching flocks of birds in flight or perched on the ancient melaleuca trees nearby. It’s recommended to bring binoculars for a closer look and a camera to capture this incredible natural spectacle.





Wildlife at U Minh Thuong National Park :







































Another popular stop is Vong Lam Dai, an observation deck that provides panoramic views of the entire biosphere reserve. Visitors can also explore the wildlife rescue and care center located behind the administrative area. This center rehabilitates injured or illegally captured animals before releasing them back into the wild. It’s an excellent place for students and nature enthusiasts to learn about wildlife conservation and observe animals up close.



