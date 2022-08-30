Chuon Ngo Pearl Inlay Village

Chuon Ngo traditional craft village in Chuyen My commune, Phu Xuyen district is famous for pearl inlay paintings. After over a thousand years of ups and downs, products of the village have established a foothold in domestic and international markets thanks to meeting demand of customers. The village’s artisans now not only make pearl-inlay paintings according to ancient legends, but also create sophisticated landscape artworks.

Drawing patterns on a mussel shard. Cuon Ngo village's history books say that the pearl inlay craft began during the Ly dynasty from 1010 to 1225. The craft's progenitor is Truong Cong Thanh, a local and a former general in Chuon Ngo village. He then passed down his skills to the villagers. Over time, the inlaid material has been more diverse, with many types of pearls and snail shells. Designs are more varied, and product quality has also improved.

At Duy Khai Phat workshop in Chuon Ngo village. Many researchers believe that Vietnamese pearl inlay art ranks first in the world. According to the French researcher Henri Oger (1885 - 1963), the craftsman is a true artist with patience and skill. They know how to mix the colors of the shell to create beautiful, harmonious paintings. That is why Vietnamese mosaic art excels, almost exclusively over all others in the Far East. The Vietnamese mosaics' products are much better than the Cantonese mosaics' products.