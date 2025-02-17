Maypaperflower: Reviving a Traditional Craft in the Imperial City

In a cozy space adorned with soothing green tones, Maypaperflower welcomes flower enthusiasts with its unique paper art creations. Every flow.er and every framed piece reflects the essence of Thanh Tien, a traditional craft village with a 300 year history. Combining the meticulous techniques of this heritage with modern innovations, Maypaperflower has established a distinctive and captivating style.

Founded in 2019, Maypaperflower is the brainchild of Phan Ngoc Hieu, a native Hue woman. With a deep passion for preserving and promoting Vietnam’s traditional paperflower craft, Hieu has continuously innovated, bringing Vietnamese paper flowers to the

global stage.

The founder of the Maypaperflower brand Phan Ngoc Hieu.

Maypaperflower inherits the intricate craftsmanship of Thanh Tien Village while infusing creative ideas to produce unique, personalized products. The flowers are crafted from high- quality art paper that is durable and eco-friendly, and the frames are made from carefully treated natural wood to ensure longevity. Each Maypaperflower creation embodies the cultural values of traditional Vietnamese artistry: meticulous attention to detail and a harmonious blend of classic and modern aesthetics.



Maypaperflower’s paper flowers have reached international markets, including Europe, the Americas, and Australia. This not only affirms the quality of the products but also helps promote the image of Vietnam and its people to the world.



Beyond artistic and commercial value, Maypaperflower has a significant social impact, providing job opportunities for many women, especially those in challenging circumstances. Through this initiative, many women have gained financial stability and confidence. Moreover, by using art paper and natural materials, Maypaperflower contributes to environmental conservation.

The brand continues to innovate, introducing new product lines such as floral arrangements in vases, floral frames, and paper flowers combined with hand-painted artworks. Each product has its own unique charm, catering to a wide range of customers.

In 2020, Maypaperflower won the A Prize in a startup competition organized by Thua Thien Hue Province. In 2021, its products were selected as symbolic gifts for the Excellence in Public Relations and Communications Awards. In 2022, Maypaperflower was recognized as one of 29 social impact enterprises supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Most recently, Maypaperflower Factory officially opened on May 18, 2024, at 59 Hoang Thi Loan Street, Hue. The facility meets the standards for exporting handcrafted “Hue paper flowers” to international markets.