The Legacy of Bien Hoa Pottery

05/02/2025

With its artistry and history, anchored in the two major centers of the Tan Van Pottery Village and the Bien hoa Practical Fine Arts school, Bien hoa pottery is not just a historic artifact but also a cultural "treasure," representing the golden age of south Vietnam's craftsmanship.



Situated along the picturesque Dong Nai River, the Bien Hoa Pottery Village boasts a heritage spanning over 300 years. It is the birthplace of several famed southern pottery traditions, including Binh Duong and Thu Duc ceramics.



In the 17th century, Vietnamese and Chinese settlers in Dong Nai established pottery kilns in Cu Lao Pho, crafting items like jars, vases, and urns. Evidence of this early pottery heritage can still be found in places like Ben Mieng Sanh (Pottery Wharf) and Rach Lo Gom (Pottery Kiln Canal).

Bien Hoa's pottery industry experienced significant growth in the early 20th century, marked by a pivotal milestone in 1903: The founding of the Bien Hoa Vocational Training School, now known as the Dong Nai College of Decorative Arts. Established by the French, the school revolutionized the craft by emphasizing artistic design and blending traditional techniques with innovative creative influences.



The beauty of Bien Hoa pottery lies in its remarkable diversity. Each artisan’s creativity is reflected in unique designs influenced by Northern Vietnamese, Chinese, and Khmer traditions. This rich cultural fusion has resulted in an extensive variety of patterns and imagery, setting Bien Hoa pottery apart as truly distinctive.

Creating Bien Hoa pottery demands exceptional craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail. The preparation of glazes plays a pivotal role, as it defines the final colors and aesthetics of each piece. Precision and consistency are essential during the glazing process; even minor errors can result in warping or deformities during firing. Each workshop’s glaze formula is a closely guarded secret, serving as a signature element that sets it apart in a competitive market.

The firing process is equally critical, relying on the expertise of seasoned kiln masters. Their ability to control temperature with precision, guided by sight and intuition, ensures that every piece is flawlessly finished.

The unique products of the Bien Hoa pottery line.

Hua Thien Phuc, an 18-year-old descendant of the ancient Phong Son Kiln in Tan Van, exemplifies the dedication required to preserve this heritage. He said: “Pottery is my family’s tradition, and I want to keep it alive and help more people learn about Bien Hoa ceramics. It’s a craft that demands accuracy. I’ve spent years practicing, learning from older artisans. I started shaping and molding clay when I was just six years old”.



According to experts, the signature blue-green glaze of Bien Hoa pottery, known for its floral-like patterns is achieved using a combination of local materials. These include clay from the Be River area, An Giang white stone, Can Long lime, and various ashes, such as rice husk and straw ash, blended with glass powder, metal filings, and pigments. This distinctive glaze sets Bien Hoa pottery apart and contributes to its enduring charm.

By Thong Hai/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi



