Bau Truc Pottery Village - A Living Tradition of Cham Art and Culture

07/05/2025

Bau Truc, a village located in Phuoc Dan Town (Ninh Phuoc District, Ninh Thuan Province), is recognized as one of the oldest and most unique Cham pottery villages, where traditional craftsmanship has been preserved through generations.

The history of Bau Truc pottery has been closely intertwined with the Cham community for hundreds of years. Unlike other pottery villages, Bau Truc has retained its entirely handcrafted production methods. Each ceramic product is shaped solely by hand without the use of machinery. The artisans here continue to employ traditional hand-spinning techniques and decorate the ceramics with motifs characteristic of Cham culture.

Bau Truc - A heritage village nestled in the arid landscapes of Ninh Thuan, bearing a 300-year-old pottery tradition.

What sets Bau Truc pottery apart is its unique clay, sourced from the village's surrounding areas. The clay is carefully selected and processed using traditional techniques. The ceramics are known for their distinctive reddish-brown hue, with decorative patterns reflecting Cham cultural and spiritual elements.

Bau Truc’s ceramic products are highly diverse, ranging from vases, pots, and ornamental planters to household items such as stoves, cooking pots, bowls, and plates. Each product carries a cultural narrative, showcasing the artisans' meticulous craftsmanship and creativity. The decorative motifs often depict aspects of the Cham life, culture, and beliefs, including images of dancers, deities, and symbols related to agriculture and daily activities.

A panoramic view of the Bau Truc Pottery Cooperative in Ninh Phuoc District, Ninh Thuan Province.

The pottery-making process in Bau Truc is an art form passed down through generations. Every step, from kneading the clay, shaping, decorating, to firing the pottery, is carried out with great precision and dedication. Cham women play a crucial role in shaping and embellishing the ceramics, bringing intricate and unique patterns to life. Each ceramic item is not merely a functional object but a work of art, preserving profound cultural values.

In recent years, Bau Truc has integrated cultural tourism into its traditional craft. Visitors can not only purchase ceramic products but also experience the pottery-making process firsthand and learn about Cham culture. Workshops and pottery classes have been introduced to attract younger generations and ensure the craft’s preservation.

However, the Bau Truc pottery industry faces numerous challenges. The number of skilled artisans is dwindling, while the younger generation shows little interest in the traditional craft Rising production costs and competition from industrial ceramics further threaten the survival of this heritage.

To preserve and develop the craft, Bau Truc is transforming. Various initiatives, including experiential tourism, participation in trade fairs, and exhibitions, have been implemented to promote and generate public interest in the village's pottery. Government agencies are also supporting efforts to sustain and advance this traditional craft village. Bau Truc is not just a pottery village; it is a living cultural heritage, preserving traditional values amid modern changes. Each ceramic piece produced here is a work of art, the voice of a community expressing its identity and cultural heritage./.

A traditional kiln built from fired clay bricks, where ceramic products are fired at high temperatures to ensure durability and distinctive coloration.

Tourists observe the traditional pottery-making process, experiencing and learning about the craft firsthand.