Calm moments of mosaic painting

Toong Teng Ceramic is a familiar destination for youngsters who are interested in mosaic paintings. The company is located on Ly Van Duc street, district 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

This art requires patience as well as a rich imagination to connect the pieces into a colorful work. Thanks to the skillful hands of the artisans, the works have become more and more prominent, allowing many people to admire and enjoy them.

For young people, mosaic art has gradually become one of the creative and meaningful art genres. The founder of Toong Teng Ceramic, Ha Tuc Dao, said that he has been fascinated with mosaic painting since he was a young boy. He would like to create an area for youngsters to learn the skills, practice patience and explore their potential.

According to Dao, beginners should try simple ideas with a few of the elements that are easy to assemble. Then they can choose suitable boards and sketch the ideas on the boards. Finally, colorful ceramic or glass pieces are assembled and laid out according to the sketch. There are a variety of materials to create a mosaic piece, including ceramics, shells and stones and glass. It takes about three hours to finish a piece with sparkling colors which reflects the individuality of the creator.







Vào hai ngày cuối tuần, một số bạn trẻ chọn hoạt động trải nghiệm làm tranh mosaic để rèn tính kiên nhẫn và tỉ mỉ của mình.

Anh Hà Túc Đạo sáng lập Toòng Teng Ceramic hướng dẫn các học viên làm tranh khảm Mosaic.

Chất liệu để tạo nên một bức tranh khảm Mosaic rất đa dạng gồm nhiều vật liệu như gốm, đá vỏ sò, thủy tinh…

Các bạn mới học vẽ có thể phác thảo những hình ảnh mình yêu thích trên điện thoại.

Phác thảo hình mình yêu thích lên khung trước khi khảm.

Sau đó tìm những nguyên liệu phù hợp để lắp ghép tranh mosaic.

Lắp ghép các mảnh kính đầy màu sắc lên khung yêu cầu sự tỉ mỉ và kiên trì.

Các bạn trẻ thích thú khi tự mình sáng tạo ra 1 bức tranh khảm mosaic mà mình yêu thích. Phuong Thao from Binh Thanh district said that since she learned about mosaic art, she seems to be calmer and more patient and more careful in work as well as in life. When Thao faces difficulties in life, she turns to mosaics to find a balance in her mind.

Các tác phẩm đặc sắc dòng tranh khảm Mosaic được trưng bày tại studio Toòng Teng.

