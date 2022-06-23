Arts
Calm moments of mosaic painting
Toong Teng Ceramic is a familiar destination for youngsters who are interested in mosaic paintings. The company is located on Ly Van Duc street, district 1, Ho Chi Minh City.
This art requires patience as well as a rich imagination to connect the pieces into a colorful work. Thanks to the skillful hands of the artisans, the works have become more and more prominent, allowing many people to admire and enjoy them.
For young people, mosaic art has gradually become one of the creative and meaningful art genres. The founder of Toong Teng Ceramic, Ha Tuc Dao, said that he has been fascinated with mosaic painting since he was a young boy. He would like to create an area for youngsters to learn the skills, practice patience and explore their potential.
According to Dao, beginners should try simple ideas with a few of the elements that are easy to assemble. Then they can choose suitable boards and sketch the ideas on the boards. Finally, colorful ceramic or glass pieces are assembled and laid out according to the sketch. There are a variety of materials to create a mosaic piece, including ceramics, shells and stones and glass. It takes about three hours to finish a piece with sparkling colors which reflects the individuality of the creator.