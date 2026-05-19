Average SIPAS 2025 Reaches 83.09%

The Ministry of Home Affairs on May 11 announced the results of the 2025 Satisfaction Index of Public Administrative Services (SIPAS 2025), measuring public satisfaction with services provided by state administrative agencies.
The southernmost province of Ca Mau is stepping up efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing as local authorities intensify measures to address shortcomings identified by the European Commission (EC) and move toward the removal of the EC's “yellow card” warning on Vietnamese seafood exports.