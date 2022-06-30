Ancestral worship ritual of the Lo Lo

Like many other ethnic groups in Vietnam, the Lo Lo believe that everything has a soul, and they have a belief in the existence of the soul as well as the relationship between the dead and those living in the same family. Along with the virtue of respect for their roots, the filial piety of the Lo Lo also contributes to the formation of their ancestor worship rituals.

According to tradition, when someone in a Lo Lo family has been dead for 3 to 4 years, the eldest son in the family will set up an ancestral altar and put a wooden puppet representing the ancestral spirit on it. The ancestral altar is placed in the main room facing the main entrance. The ritual is often performed in December every year. People can hold the worshiping ceremony both at home and at the local temple.

Usually, the ancestral worship ceremony of the Lo Lo has 3 main parts, including the sacrificial session, the memorial session, and the farewell session. At the beginning of the ceremony, a shaman performs the sacrificial ritual, then reads the prayers to invite the ancestor’s soul to attend the ceremony.

