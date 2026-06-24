13th National Congress of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Opens in Hanoi

Delegates attend the session. Photo: VNA



The congress, which will last until June 25, is not only an occasion to review the achievements of the past term but also a significant milestone in defining the vision, objectives, and tasks of the youth union in the next phase, reinforcing the pioneering role of the younger generation as Vietnam approaches two major historic milestones: the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (1930–2030) and the 100th founding anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (1931–2031).





A view of the first working session. Photo: VNA



Ahead of the opening session, delegates attended a ceremony to report achievements to late President Ho Chi Minh, paid tribute at his mausoleum, offered incense at the Bac Son memorial to fallen heroes, and visited a photo exhibition on the youth union in the new era.



During the first session, the congress elected its Presidium, Secretariat and Credentials Board; approved the agenda and working regulations; and heard presentations on the Political report of the 12th HCYU Central Committee, the Review report of the 12th HCYU Central Committee, and proposals to amend and supplement the union’s statutes.





First Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee Bui Quang Huy opens the session. Photo: VNA



Delegates are scheduled to elect the 13th HCYU Central Committee for the 2026–2031 term and take part in five thematic forums contributing to congress documents in the afternoon. Discussion topics include fostering young people’s aspirations to contribute, advancing science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, economic development, international integration, and renewing the union’s content and methods of operation in the new context.





Delegates attend the session. Photo: VNA



The 2022–2026 term recorded a number of innovations in youth union activities and movements for children and young people. Despite a shortened implementation period and organisational changes, the union fulfilled and exceeded its key targets. Various programmes supporting young people continued to be implemented effectively, affirming the role of the youth in learning, work, innovation, community service, digital transformation, and international integration./.