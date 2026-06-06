Unlocking Soft Power Through Cultural Integration
Vietnam’s entry into a new era of development has required the country to bring into full play the role of culture to promote rapid and sustainable growth. Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture underscores this direction, delivering a consistent message: Investing in culture is investing in the nation’s future.
Within this framework, culture serves as a vital bridge to introduce to the world a Vietnam imbued with national identity, creativity, humanity and responsibility. The resolution advances a forwardlooking perspective: cultural integration is not merely about absorbing but also proactively engaging in the global cultural landscape as a confident and creative participant.
Each cultural product shared internationally becomes more than an expression of national identity; it acts as a cultural ambassador, helping spread national values, build trust and foster affinity in the international community. In this sense, cultural integration is a strategy for enhancing Vietnam’s image internationally.To realize these ambitions, Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW sets the tasks for developing cultural products of national brands, expanding cultural exports, and adopting professional communication strategies to enhance Vietnam’s image worldwide. Priority is placed on selectively advancing competitive culture industries, forming large-scale creativity and culture businesses, and improving the national cultural infrastructure, including institutions, database and digital platforms, to lay a foundation for developing culture industries in the global value chain.
In an increasingly competitive
global environment, national
strength is no longer measured
only by economic or military
capacity, but also by the ability
to spread values and shape
influence through culture.
Story: Thanh Hoa Photos: Cong Dat, Thanh Giang/VNP, VNA & Files