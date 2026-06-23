Vietnam, Cuba Promote Comprehensive Cooperation in New Development Stage

Trung meets with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel. Photo: VNA



During the visit, from June 20 to 22, Trung held meetings with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, and conducted talks with Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.



On the morning of June 22, he also briefed a conference organised by the PCC Central Committee and chaired by First Secretary and President Miguel Diaz-Canel on the outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the CPV.





Trung briefs on the outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the CPV at a conference with Politburo members and Secretariat of the PCC. Photo: VNA

Trung briefs on the outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the CPV at a conference with Politburo members and Secretariat of the PCC. Photo: VNA

Trung meets with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz. Photo: VNA

Trung meets with Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla. Photo: VNA

Trung talks with Cuban people. Photo: VNA



Trung affirmed the consistent position of Vietnam’s Party and State in strengthening solidarity with and support for the revolutionary cause of the Cuban people, expressing Vietnam’s determination to stand alongside Cuba in advancing fraternal cooperation for the development of each country and for peace and stability globally.



He said Vietnam remains confident that, with revolutionary resilience and under the leadership of the PCC, Cuba will overcome current challenges and continue advancing the country’s revolution for the well-being and prosperity of the Cuban people.



The host leaders expressed appreciation for General Secretary and President Lam’s decision to send a special envoy to brief Cuba on the outcomes of the 14th National Party Congress, describing the move as a reflection of the special trust and fraternal ties between the two Parties, countries and peoples, particularly meaningful amid the current international and regional context.





Trung visits Vietnamese-invested projects in agriculture, rice cultivation and essential goods production in Cuba. Photo: VNA

Trung visits Vietnamese-invested projects in agriculture, rice cultivation and essential goods production in Cuba. Photo: VNA

They underscored their commitment to creating favourable conditions for expanding bilateral cooperation across all areas and achieving new practical outcomes that serve the interests of both peoples.





Trung visits Vietnamese-invested projects in agriculture, rice cultivation and essential goods production in Cuba. Photo: VNA

Trung visits Vietnamese-invested projects in agriculture, rice cultivation and essential goods production in Cuba. Photo: VNA



First Secretary and President Miguel Diaz-Canel and PM Manuel Marrero Cruz also spoke positively of Vietnam’s revolutionary traditions and socio-economic achievements, noting that Vietnam’s experience and lessons from the four decades of Doi Moi (renewal) offer valuable insights for Cuba’s comprehensive transformation.



The Cuban side welcomed recent progress in bilateral cooperation, particularly in agriculture and fisheries, attributing these results to close guidance from high-ranking leaders of both countries and active implementation by relevant agencies.