Young officers of Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia visit tri-border marker

The delegation of young military officers from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia visit the tri-border marker area. Photo: VNA

At the tri-border marker, the officers learned about its history and major diplomatic activities held there. The border marker was built in 2007 and inaugurated in January 2008. Since then, it has hosted important political events, including the first provincial-level Vietnam–Laos–Cambodia Border Friendship Exchange in 2018 and the first Vietnam–Laos–Cambodia Border Defence Friendship Exchange in 2023.

The activities have helped strengthen political trust, foster solidarity and friendship, and enhance cooperation and mutual understanding among border protection forces, authorities and people of the three countries, contributing to building a border area of peace, stability, cooperation and development.

Lieut. Sengsouliya Ounlasy from the Lao delegation said he was deeply moved to visit the tri-border marker and learn about the history symbolising solidarity and friendship among the three nations. He pledged to further improve his professional capacity and contribute to nurturing good neighbourly ties for a more stable and developed region.

Maj. Som Sambo from the Cambodian delegation said the tri-border marker reflects the solidarity among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia built and strengthened through generations. Cambodian young officers will continue promoting the role of younger generations in preserving and developing a region of “peace, friendship, cooperation and development.”

Following the visit, the delegation joined exchanges at the Vietnam–Laos–Cambodia Friendship Cultural House in Bo Y commune which was presented by Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence on the occasion of the first Vietnam–Laos–Cambodia Border Defence Friendship Exchange.

The young military officers were introduced to the traditional friendship among the three nations, forged through their struggles for national independence and defence.

In the current period of peace and international integration, cooperation among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia continues to expand across the fields of politics, defence-security, economy, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

On this occasion, the delegation presented 20 gift packages to poor students and disadvantaged households, along with 1,000 notebooks and 500 books for local students, demonstrating solidarity and humanitarian spirit among the people and armed forces of the three countries./.