World Safety and Operations Conference kicks off in Hanoi

The Vietnamese Government places importance on building the images of domestic airlines with safety and friendliness, considering them as messengers of brand, culture, people and country of Vietnam when reaching out to the world, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang said at the World Safety and Operations Conference (WSOC) which opened in Hanoi on September 19.



The three-day conference is being held by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) with Vietnam’s national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines acting as the host. Themed “Leadership in Action: Driving Safer and More Efficient Operations,” the event has brought together more than 800 delegates from airlines worldwide and international organisations in the aviation sector.



Quang stressed that the Vietnamese Government has regarded the aviation sector as one of the economic engines that plays an important role in promoting trade and economic ties and tourism development.



For his part, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang briefed the participants on achievements reaped by the Vietnamese aviation sector, saying no commercial airplane accidents have been reported over the past 25 years, and all of the domestic airlines have received operational safety certificates from the IATA.



Dang Ngoc Hoa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Airlines, highlighted the carrier’s efforts in ensuring absolute safety for its passenger and crew members.



Addressing the event, IATA Director General Willie Walsh noted that safety is the aviation sector’s highest priority, and this is reflected in the high levels of government participation and the fact that safety professionals from approximately 100 airlines, aviation regulators, aircraft manufacturers, and other safety stakeholders have been attending the conference.



With its location in the heart of Asia and strong economic growth, Vietnam provides an ideal venue for the WSOC, he continued, adding Vietnam Airlines has a growing route network connecting the region and the world.



On this occasion, Vietnam Airlines and the IATA signed a charter on safety culture.



Throughout over three decades since its establishment, the national flag carrier has consistently upheld safety as its foremost priority.



With collaboration and support from the IATA, the airline has established, reinforced, and enhanced a safety culture, considering it a top priority in its operational endeavors.



In addition to standards set for airlines, there is also the IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO), an accreditation scheme validating that ground handling service providers comply with industry ground operations standards. The system was applied by over 290 entities across nearly 300 airports globally.



The Vietnam Airport Ground Services Company Limited (VIAGS), a subsidiary of Vietnam Airlines, was granted the ISAGO certificate, as its management system leverages administration, synchronised control and efficiency. Alongside product and service quality, the safety aspect of VIAGS' operations meets the stringent demand of 4-5 star airlines worldwide./.