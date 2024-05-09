World Peace Council President praises Vietnamese people’s indomitable spirit

The indomitable spirit of the Vietnamese people in their struggle for national independence inspired peace-loving people around the world, including Indians, said visiting President of the World Peace Council (WPC) Pallab Sengupta, who is also General Secretary of the All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation (AIPSO).



At a meeting with Vice President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Nguyen Ngoc Hung in Hanoi on May 8, Sengupta said he was impressed by activities celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954) in Vietnam.



He also congratulated the Southeast Asian nation on its strong and impressive development, and expressed his delight at the great achievements in cooperation between Vietnam and India.



For his part, Hung thanked Sengupta for his sentiments and support to Vietnam during the country’s past struggle for national independence, as well as its present cause of national construction and defence.



Emphasising the significance of people-to-people diplomacy, he called on Sengupta and WPC members to continue their support to VUFO in activities aiming to promote peace and friendship.



The two sides exchanged views on specific cooperation activities in the time ahead, especially 2025 when Vietnam is scheduled to organise many important events, including the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification./.