World Cup excitement fuels responsible fandom among Hanoi youth

World Cup 2026-themed Lego toys on display at a bookstore in Aeon Mall Ha Dong shopping centre in Hanoi. Photo: VNA

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 captivates fans worldwide, the tournament’s excitement has swept through Hanoi, where growing numbers of young supporters are embracing football with enthusiasm, responsibility and a more positive fan culture in the digital era.

A simple search for “World Cup 2026 updates” yields dozens of Facebook groups dedicated to the tournament, where fans exchange match predictions, tactical analysis and opinions on their favourite teams.

However, alongside the vibrant online discussions comes the risk of encountering disguised betting groups, suspicious links and invitations to participate in gambling activities. In response, many young fans are choosing a more cautious approach.

Pham Bui Gia Bao, a 21-year-old student at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi, said he mainly follows information from official sources, shares content about his favourite teams on personal social media accounts and avoids engaging in heated online arguments.

Bao said he does not support football betting, stressing that while football brings excitement and enjoyment, it should not be associated with activities that violate the law.

Do Hoang Hai Dang, 22, who works as a football content creator, said he usually watches matches through television broadcasts and licensed streaming platforms. According to Dang, young people today are becoming more aware of the importance of accessing reliable information and choosing healthy online content.

Rather than expressing opinions publicly on large forums, many young fans prefer discussing matches with friends in private chat groups. This, they say, helps create a more relaxed atmosphere while reducing unnecessary disputes on social media.

Hoang Ngoc Anh, a 21-year-old resident of Co Nhue ward in Hanoi, said she plans to spend more time watching World Cup matches with family and friends this year.

According to her, cheering alongside loved ones provides a more meaningful and enjoyable experience than simply interacting online.

Football has always generated intense emotions and, at times, led to excessive behaviour among some supporters. Yet for many young people, respecting the law and maintaining civil conduct remain essential principles when taking part in the global football festival.

Dang said young people need to be fully aware of the consequences of illegal activities, particularly football betting.

Sharing the same view, Bao said he remains cautious about invitations and advertisements encountered on digital platforms. He added that frequent warnings against illegal betting aired on mainstream television channels serve as important reminders for fans to stay vigilant.

Beyond avoiding unlawful activities, many young supporters are also helping foster a healthier online environment. Regardless of which team they support, they maintain respect for opponents, coaches and players participating in the tournament.

The increasingly mature way in which young people engage with and enjoy football highlights how the World Cup is not only a sporting spectacle but also an opportunity to promote positive values, responsible citizenship and respect for the rule of law. When passion is guided by awareness and civility, the tournament becomes a celebration of connection, inspiration and shared enjoyment./.

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