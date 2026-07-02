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World Bank upgrades Vietnam to upper-middle-income status

The World Bank (WB) has reclassified Vietnam as an upper-middle-income country after years of sustained rapid economic growth, a move that experts say marks an important milestone and is likely to further strengthen international investor confidence in one of the region’s fastest-growing economies.
  Ports in Ho Chi Minh City remain busy with cargo vessels loading and unloading goods. Photo: VNA  

The World Bank (WB) has reclassified Vietnam as an upper-middle-income country after years of sustained rapid economic growth, a move that experts say marks an important milestone and is likely to further strengthen international investor confidence in one of the region’s fastest-growing economies.

According to the bank’s latest update released on July 1, Vietnam’s gross national income (GNI) per capita reached 4,970 USD in 2025, exceeding the institution’s 4,636 USD threshold for upper-middle-income economies.

With the country’s reclassification, all five largest economies of Southeast Asia, namely Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines, have now attained upper-middle-income status or above.

Vietnam, one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies, is targeting double-digit economic growth from 2026, with momentum expected to come from business-friendly reforms and a sustained wave of infrastructure investment./.

VNA/VNP

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Vietnam rescue team presses on in Venezuela despite harsh conditions

Vietnam rescue team presses on in Venezuela despite harsh conditions

All members of Vietnam's rescue team have overcome a long journey, time-zone differences and challenging working conditions to carry out search-and-rescue operations in earthquake-hit areas of Venezuela, according to Major General Nguyen Duy Minh, Deputy Director of the Foreign Relations Department under the Ministry of National Defence.
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