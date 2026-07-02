World Bank upgrades Vietnam to upper-middle-income status

Ports in Ho Chi Minh City remain busy with cargo vessels loading and unloading goods. Photo: VNA

The World Bank (WB) has reclassified Vietnam as an upper-middle-income country after years of sustained rapid economic growth, a move that experts say marks an important milestone and is likely to further strengthen international investor confidence in one of the region’s fastest-growing economies.



According to the bank’s latest update released on July 1, Vietnam’s gross national income (GNI) per capita reached 4,970 USD in 2025, exceeding the institution’s 4,636 USD threshold for upper-middle-income economies.



With the country’s reclassification, all five largest economies of Southeast Asia, namely Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines, have now attained upper-middle-income status or above.



Vietnam, one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies, is targeting double-digit economic growth from 2026, with momentum expected to come from business-friendly reforms and a sustained wave of infrastructure investment./.