Workshop promotes Vietnam- Russia trade through Vladivostok port

More than 30 enterprises and relevant officials from Vietnam and Russia joined the event in person and online.

It aimed at updating practical information on import and export activities between Vietnam and Russia, and the role of Vladivostok port in enhancing trade between the two sides.

Consul General in Vladivostok Nguyen Dang Hien said that political and economic situations in recent years have affected the trade turnover between the two countries.

However, in the first half of 2023, two-way trade turnover between Vietnam and Russia’s Far East reached 150-160 million USD, an increase of about 20% over the same period in 2022. Goods from Vietnam and Russia transited through Vladivostok port clusters increased in both volume and type. The Vladivostok port plays an important role in the transport of imports and exports between the two countries.

For his part, Minister of Industry and Trade of Primorye Territory Sergey Kalintin affirmed that exporting Vietnam's goods through the Far East is the shortest way, adding that supermarket chains, shops, and businesses in Primorye are interested in importing Vietnamese goods.

He expressed his hopes to establish a regular connection between Vietnamese and Russian businesses to promote bilateral relations. Primorye is ready to support Vietnamese businesses to open trade centres in the area and will have attractive preferential policies for them.

Vietnamese Trade Counselor in Russia Duong Hoang Minh also said that Vietnam-Russia trade is seeing signs of recovery.

In the first quarter of 2023, the bilateral trade reached 732 million USD, down 49% over the same period in 2022. But in the first seven months of this year, it reached 1.9 billion USD, marking a decrease of only 15.7%.

Minh said that in May 2022, a direct shipping route Vladivostok port - Hai Phong city - Ho Chi Minh City was opened. In the first seven months of 2023, more than 20,000 TEUs of goods were transported through the route, marking a great success./.