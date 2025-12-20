Work starts on Gia Binh Airport – Hanoi connecting road

Delegates press the button to officially launch the project. (Photo: Sun Group)



The Hanoi People’s Committee, in coordination with Sun Group, officially broke ground on a road project connecting Gia Binh Airport with the capital city of Hanoi on December 19.

The route spans 13.55 kilometres, with a total investment of approximately 1.25 billion USD.

Launched amid a nationwide wave of inaugurations and groundbreakings for 234 projects commemorating the 79th anniversary of the National Resistance Day and welcoming the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Gia Binh Airport – Hanoi connecting road project includes 7 kilometres of newly constructed roadway and 6.55 kilometres running concurrently with existing expressways, which will be upgraded and expanded to a width of 120 metres. The total land-use area is approximately 289.87 hectares.

The project comprises several key components. The newly built 7-kilometre section, with a width of 120 metres, begins at the boundary connecting to Bac Ninh province and ends at the interchange linking the Hanoi – Lang Son Expressway with the Hanoi – Thai Nguyen Expressway/Ring Road 3. The upgraded 6.55-kilometre section runs along the Hanoi – Thai Nguyen Expressway/Ring Road 3, connecting from the first section to the Tu Lien Bridge access interchange. The route passes through Thuan An, Phu Dong, Thu Lam and Dong Anh (Hanoi), as well as Tu Son and Phu Khe wards in Bac Ninh province.

A graphic image of the Gia Binh Airport–Hanoi connecting road. (Photo: Sun Group)

In addition, the project will include the construction of two direct ramp connections from the Hanoi – Thai Nguyen Expressway/Ring Road 3 to the Tu Lien Bridge access road. Each ramp will feature three lanes, a width of 14 metres and a length of 2.5 kilometres, facilitating direct connectivity between Gia Binh Airport and Tu Lien Bridge.

The project is being implemented under a public – private partnership (PPP) model by a consortium comprising the Cong Thanh Transport Construction and Investment Joint Stock Company and Cat Ba Sun Limited Liability Company, a member of Sun Group.

Truong Viet Dung, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee, delivers remarks at the ceremony. (Photo: Sun Group)

Alongside the section within Hanoi, the segment passing through Bac Ninh province is also being developed under the PPP model. This section has a main alignment length of approximately 27.766 kilometres. The main roadway is designed to expressway standards with 10 motorised lanes and a design speed of 120 km/h. Parallel service roads running along both sides of the main route will feature four lanes with a maximum design speed of 80 km/h. The preliminary investment for this section is estimated at approximately 2 billion USD.

The project is currently completing legal procedures to enable early implementation. The Bac Ninh provincial People’s Committee has assigned the consortium of the Cong Thanh Transport Construction and Investment Joint Stock Company and Cam Pha Sun Limited Liability Company, a Sun Group affiliate, to prepare the project’s feasibility study report.

Nguyen Quang Huy, Chairman of Sun Group Northern Region, speaks at the event. (Photo: Sun Group)

Once completed, the entire Gia Binh Airport – Hanoi connecting road is expected to reach a total length of approximately 41.316 kilometres, with a combined investment of around 3.16 billion USD. The project will serve as a vital transport artery at the northeastern gateway of the capital, forming the shortest and most modern route connecting Gia Binh Airport to central Hanoi. It will contribute to completing Hanoi’s external transport infrastructure network, easing pressure on Noi Bai International Airport, and opening up new socio-economic development space for the capital’s gateway area.

From this point, a new strategic transport axis is taking shape, linking the country’s political and administrative centre with the culturally rich Kinh Bac region. Along both sides of the corridor, modern urban developments with integrated ecosystems are expected to emerge, alongside the formation of smart logistics hubs, creating momentum for socio-economic growth across the region.

The project contributes to completing Hanoi’s external transport infrastructure network and strengthening regional connectivity with Bac Ninh and other northern provinces. (Photo: Sun Group)

The commencement of work on the Gia Binh Airport – Hanoi connecting road marks the initial step in the strategy to develop a second airport gateway linking the capital to its core urban centre, creating new growth momentum for the Red River Delta. The route is expected to become a symbolic representation of a modern and forward-looking Vietnam, ready to welcome international partners and visitors.

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Quang Huy, Chairman of Sun Group Northern Region, emphasised: “The road connecting Gia Binh Airport with the capital city of Hanoi has been studied and implemented with a long-term vision, opening up new development space for the region. Sun Group is committed to mobilising maximum resources and adopting advanced design, technical and construction solutions to ensure progress, quality, safety and investment efficiency for the project.”/.