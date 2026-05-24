WHO acknowledges Vietnam’s proactive Ebola preparedness efforts

The Ministry of Health (MoH) on May 22 held an online meeting on Ebola supervision and prevention involving preventive health agencies and local health departments nationwide. Photo by courtesy/VNA

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has assessed the risk of Ebola transmission as low globally, including in Vietnam, and acknowledged the proactive efforts of Vietnam’s Ministry of Health and the Government’s urgent direction in preparing the system and strengthening response capacity to the outbreak.



According to the Ministry of Health, the WHO Director-General declared a public health emergency of international concern on May 17 over the outbreak of a disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. Bundibugyo is a rare strain of the Ebola virus for which no licensed vaccine or treatment is currently available.

WHO Representative in Vietnam Angela Pratt said that as of May 21, 85 confirmed cases had been reported in the two countries, including two in Uganda, with 10 confirmed deaths. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 746 suspected cases and 176 suspected deaths had been recorded.



WHO has assessed the outbreak risk as very high at the national level in the two affected countries, high across Africa, and low globally, including in Vietnam. The organisation stressed that the outbreak does not constitute a pandemic emergency, she noted.



According to her, in recent days, Vietnam’s Ministry of Health has intensified risk communication efforts to provide official information to the public about the disease situation and prevention and control measures. The National Centrefor Health Communication and Education under the Ministry of Health conducted an interview with the WHO Representative in Vietnam regarding the disease situation and preparedness efforts.



The WHO Office in Vietnam is supporting the Ministry of Health by providing updated outbreak information and technical guidance on surveillance, contact tracing, laboratory testing, clinical management, infection prevention and control, risk communication, travel and border control, and emergency response.



The organisation is also assisting Vietnam in conducting a rapid risk assessment and organising additional training courses on disease surveillance, infection prevention and clinical management, Angela Pratt said, adding WHO is committed to working closely with Vietnam in these efforts./.