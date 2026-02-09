WeChoice awards 2025 celebrates meaningful contributions to society

The WeChoice award 2025 highlights the contributions of individuals, organisations and works that promote positive values. Photo courtesy of WeChoise Award

The WeChoice Awards 2025 announced its winners during a gala in Ho Chi Minh City on February 7, honouring individuals, organisations and works that inspire and promote positive values.



The awards were organised by VCCorp Joint Stock Company with the theme ‘Viet tiep cau chuyen Viet Nam’ (Continuing the Vietnamese Story).



The awards featured nominees across five main categories, including ‘Inspirational Ambassador', ‘Youth Life’, ‘Entertainment’ and ‘the Inspirational Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Projects’.



A highlight was the Inspirational Ambassadors category. Honorees included teacher Dinh Thi Kim Phan with her decade-long journey teaching children with cancer, the film crew of Mua Do (Red Rain), a famous Vietnamese film about the 81-day defence of Quang Tri Citadel in 1972, weather expert Nguyen Ngoc Huy, who disseminated flood data on social media to help locals evacuate in time, and head coach Mai Duc Chung of the women’s national football team.



Another notable honoree was the medical team from Children's Hospital 1 and Tu Du Hospital for their pioneering fetal cardiac catheterisation, which saved many infants' lives.



Community projects and campaigns from organisations making significant contributions to the country's development were also honoured, including the 'Not Alone – Together for Online Safety' campaign by the Digital Trust Alliance, the ‘Homeland in Our Hearts’ concert by Nhan Dan newspaper and the ‘Be Proud of Vietnam’ campaign by the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.



In the entertainment category, Mua Do was named Film of the Year, while Vietnamese singer Soobin received the Favourite Singer/Rapper and Song of the Year awards.



The Inspirational CSR Project category honoured initiatives such as a pedestrian bridge over Sai Gon River, the Haha Family TV series featuring a journey of Vietnamese artists exploring the country, and UpRace, a community project encouraging fitness activities through charitable donations.



Finally, the 'Reaching Out to the World' award honoured 15 businesses for their strong growth, pioneering spirit and contributions to the nation’s development./.