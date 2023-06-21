VNA’s thank-you message on Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has received congratulations from leaders of the Party, the State and the Vietnam Fatherland Front, representatives from ministries, agencies, organisations and localities, foreign representative agencies in Vietnam, Vietnamese representative offices abroad, and international news agencies on the occasion of the 98th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).



On behalf of the VNA staff, the Party Committee and leaders of the news agency have extended their deep gratitude to the well-wishers, saying their valuable support have helped the VNA well perform its mission as a key press agency in the national media system.



Such wishes serve as a great source of encouragement for the VNA staff, both at home and abroad, while acknowledging their efforts in the information work, they said.



The VNA leaders stressed that amid the rapidly evolving digital media, the agency has been striving to fulfil its tasks with a new mindset and methods in order to spread its mainstream information flow, actively contributing to building a professional, humane, modern press circle.



The VNA wishes to receive more attention and instructions from Party and State leader, the support of ministries, agencies and localities, and coordination of colleagues and partners during its reform and development process, thus contributing to successfully materialising the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, they said./.