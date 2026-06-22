VNA's message of appreciation on Vietnam's Revolutionary Press Day

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (9th from right) poses for a photo with VNA leaders and authors whose works win awards at the 20th National Press Awards. Photo: VNA

The Party Committee and leadership of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) have sent a letter of appreciation as it was honoured to receive beautiful floral arrangements, warm sentiments, and congratulatory messages from leaders of the Party and the State, on the occasion of the 101st anniversary of Vietnam's Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 – 2026).



In the letter, they expressed their profound gratitude to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam; Politburo member and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung; Politburo member and Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man; Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu; as well as other Party and State leaders for their constant attention, encouragement, and invaluable support for the national news agency.



VNA also extends its sincere thanks to leaders of ministries, central and local agencies, mass organisations, partners, colleagues, and the public at home and abroad for their trust, heartfelt sentiments, and best wishes on this special occasion.



The attention and encouragement from Party and State leaders, agencies, organisations, and the public serve as a tremendous source of motivation for VNA journalists and staff to continue fulfilling the mission of the national news agency – a strategic and trusted information centre of the Party and the State which remains committed to providing accurate, objective and comprehensive coverage of national developments, promoting positive values, inspiring patriotism, strengthening national self-reliance, and fostering aspirations for a prosperous and happy nation.



Amid rapid digital transformation and deepening international integration, VNA will continue to uphold its proud tradition while advancing innovation, enhancing the quality of information services, and mastering new technologies.



The agency will also focus on building a contingent of journalists with strong political resolve, professional integrity, high-level expertise, and a strong sense of social responsibility, thereby contributing to safeguarding national information sovereignty and supporting the cause of national construction and defence, so as to meet the trust and expectations of the Party, the State, and the people./.