VNA to host int’l seminar on ESG–Commitments to Actions

ESG standards (Environmental-Social-Governance) have become key priorities for governments around the world and constitute a trio of criteria used to assess the effectiveness and sustainability of businesses.

The event aims to create a forum for government departments, organisations, and businesses to update ESG policies, share knowledge, and create cooperative ties so as to contribute to the realisation of sustainable development goals.

Research data indicate that not only Vietnamese businesses have become increasingly aware of the ESG as a means to attract foreign investment, but consumers are also starting to make purchase decisions based on the brand's commitment to the ESG. However, integrating and incorporating ESG policies and standards into brand development by enterprises still faces numerous difficulties and challenges.

Participants include representatives from ministries, committees, sectors, leaders of international organisations, economic experts, and business managers from both within and outside the country.

To be organised by the Viet Nam News, the first English-language daily in the country under the VNA, the seminar will be held in two sessions, focusing on discussions on difficulties and challenges in the implementation of the ESG in Vietnam, as well as international experiences and recommendations to help the government and businesses adopt the standards./.