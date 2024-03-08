VNA General Director delivers speech at OANA’s 52nd Executive Board Meeting

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)



General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Vu Viet Trang gave a speech on how news agencies reach the young audience at the first discussion session of the 52nd Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), which opened in Tokyo, Japan on March 7.



According to Trang, understanding the characteristics and needs of the public, including young people, is one of the important factors for media organisations to reach the right audience, making news closer to youth, especially in the context that young people are increasingly choosing social networks to get information rather than traditional media channels such as print newspapers, television, or radio, and even websites.

She said that based on the requirements of GenZ audience and the recent media landscape, VNA has worked out several solutions, including diversifying information content, distributing information through multiple channels, and integrating text with images and videos.



Additionally, current affairs topics are organised alongside documentary features, she noted.



These solutions enable VNA's clients (media organisations) to conveniently utilize VNA's information to produce multimedia products tailored to the preferences of young audience, she added.



During her presentation, she also introduced journalistic products that apply digital technology, and information channels on social network platforms of VNA’s units.



News agencies must invest in developing technology-based media products, while maintaining the core value of journalism, Trang said. By doing so, news agencies can fulfill the duty of nurturing the young audience habits of reading, watching, and listening in the era of digital technology.



In his opening remarks, OANA President and Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Ali Naderi affirmed that the meeting's theme is consistent with the trend of the times as news agencies are trying to change to adapt to the public in the digital age.



Within the framework of the event, OANA’s Tripartite Working Group including AA (Turkey), VNA and IRNA (Iran) announced proposals to promote member firms to participate in the organisation’s activities. The working group also proposed expanding the OANA Awards to include photo and article categories to honour reporters from OANA member agencies.



Participants also discussed measures to improve information-sharing efficiency, expand cooperation within the OANA framework, and finance-related issues.



On the sidelines of the event, VNA General Director Trang had separate meetings with President of Japan's Kyodo News Toru Mizutani, and General Director of MONTSAME News Agency of Mongolia Sodontogos Erdenetsogt./.