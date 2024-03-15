Illustrative image (Photo: VinFast)

In its first appearance at VIAS, the Vietnamese electric automaker will showcase a diverse range of electric vehicles, further marking its position in the green mobility sector and signifying its commitment to bringing its comprehensive EV ecosystem closer to global consumers.

It will introduce VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9 models which cater to diverse customer segments and offer modern technological features alongside advanced ADAS driver assistance system, ensuring an intelligent and safe driving experience.

Designed by Torino Design, the VF 6 and VF 7 feature sophisticated style and lines with a contemporary flair. The VF 6, with its elegant and modern design, caters to young and dynamic consumers and families seeking a green lifestyle while the VF 7's sporty and personalised style make it ideal for young, successful individuals who value individuality and expression.

VinFast's VF 8 and VF 9 showcase the brand's commitment to premium design. Crafted by Pininfarina, both models exude a sense of luxury and glamour, while delivering intelligent and safe driving experiences.

Customers visiting the VinFast booth can register for a test drive of the VF 8.

After a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, VIAS is back for 2024 with hundreds of vehicle models from over 30 of the world's leading automotive brands./.