VinFast showcases comprehensive EV ecosystem at Philippines International Motor Show

VinFast models on display at the 2026 Philippines International Motor Show. Photo: congnghiepmoitruong.vn

One of the Philippines’ largest and most prestigious biennial automotive exhibitions, this year's event is being held from June 4 to 7 in Metro Manila and features around 150 vehicle models from domestic and international manufacturers, nearly half of which are electric vehicles.At the exhibition, VinFast is showcasing a broad portfolio of EVs, ranging from the VF 3, VF 6, VF 7 and VF 9 passenger vehicles to models designed for commercial transport services, including the Herio Green and Limo Green. The Vietnamese company is also presenting its V-Green smart charging network and Green GSM electric mobility service, demonstrating the integrated ecosystem model it has been rolling out across multiple markets.A key highlight at the VinFast stand is the newly launched Rentapasada programme in the Philippines. The initiative offers a flexible EV rental model designed to make green mobility more accessible by reducing upfront ownership costs for consumers.Antonio “Toti” Zara III, Chief Executive Officer of VinFast Southeast Asia, said the company’s participation in PIMS 2026 reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the Philippine market. As the EV sector continues to expand, he noted, consumers are increasingly focusing on not only vehicle quality but also the overall ownership experience.According to Zara, developing a complete ecosystem encompassing electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, transportation services and after-sales support will help make EV adoption more practical and accessible.Against the backdrop of the rapidly growing Philippine EV market, VinFast remains committed to building a comprehensive ecosystem that supports the country’s green transition and contributes to the development of a sustainable transportation future./.