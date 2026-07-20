VinFast marks new step in expansion strategy in Southeast Asia

Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto delivers remarks at the inauguration ceremony. Photo: Minh Thai/VNA

Speaking at the launching event held in Jakarta on July 18, Yordan Satriadi, Chief Executive Officer of VinFast Indonesia’s electric motorcycle division, said that after more than a month of accepting pre-orders, the company has officially brought its products to Indonesian customers.The Evo is priced at 17.5 million IDR (about 973.90 USD) in Jakarta and is available in four colour options: black, red, white and olive green. The Feliz II is sold for 18.5 million IDR, while the Viper is priced at 22 million IDR. All prices include a battery subscription package.VinFast said the Evo can travel up to 150 km when using two batteries, while the Feliz II and Viper have a range of about 145 km on a full charge.All three models use LFP batteries with IP67 water-resistance certification and come with a battery warranty of up to six years or 72,000 km. Satriadi said VinFast would continue updating battery technology if future improvements become available.Customers purchasing vehicles on the launching day will receive an additional year of battery subscription service, equivalent to 20 battery swaps per month at the V-Green battery-swapping station network. Buyers may also convert this incentive into a cash benefit worth 1.15 million IDR.VinFast plans to begin vehicle deliveries in July, giving priority to customers who joined the pre-order programme. The company's representative noted that some colours are in particularly high demand, so waiting time may be longer for those versions.