VinFast collaborates with 30 colleges to standardise training for EV engineers

VinFast will provide each university with two electric cars, along with practical equipment and training materials on electric vehicle repair techniques that meet official standards. Photo: VNA

Automaker VinFast has signed cooperation agreements with 30 universities and colleges specialising in engineering nationwide, aiming to standardise training programmes, curricula and learning materials, and develop a high-quality workforce for the production and maintenance of electric vehicles (EVs) in Vietnam.

Under the agreements, VinFast will work with leading institutions offering automotive engineering programmes, including the University of Transport and Communications, the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, the Hanoi University of Industry and the Hung Yen University of Technology and Education, to implement hands-on training aligned with industry needs.

The programme seeks to build a sustainable human resources base capable of meeting the practical demands of Vietnam’s rapidly expanding electric vehicle industry.

VinFast collaborates with 30 universities specializing in automotive engineering nationwide to implement hands-on training aligned with industry needs (Photo: VNA)

To ensure alignment and consistency between theory and practice, VinFast will provide each participating institution with two electric vehicles, along with specialised training equipment and official technical manuals for EV maintenance and repair. The company will also roll out a “train-the-trainer” programme for lecturers, enabling teaching staff to update the latest battery technologies, powertrains and diagnostic software.

As part of the cooperation, VinFast will support the development and inclusion of a “Basic VinFast Electric Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Technology” module in the formal curricula of participating institutions, either as a compulsory or elective subject. Early access to structured training content and hands-on practice on real vehicles while still at university is expected to help students enhance professional skills and narrow the gap between education and industry requirements.

In addition, participating institutions will receive support in arranging internships and study placements for students at VinFast’s factories and service workshops. Outstanding students will be prioritised for recruitment upon graduation and offered opportunities to take part in competitions, research projects and innovation initiatives related to EV technologies.

Speaking on the programme, Duong Thi Thu Trang, Deputy CEO for Global Automobile Sales at VinFast, said the cooperation aims to build a systematic training ecosystem that allows students to access advanced EV technologies right from the classroom, thereby laying a solid foundation for the long-term development of Vietnam’s EV industry.

The cooperation agreements are expected to create career opportunities for tens of thousands of engineering students nationwide, while supplying a pipeline of well-trained future engineers and contributing to improved production quality and after-sales services for the Vietnamese automotive brand./.