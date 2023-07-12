Vietravel Airlines to receive fifth aircraft

Vietravel Airlines, a member of Vietravel Corporation, will receive and put into use its fifth aircraft in mid-August, and further expand its fleet to six within this year, according to the airline’s representative.



With more aircraft, the airline plans to expand its domestic and international networks, targeting destinations in China, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Japan and Taiwan (China).



In the first half of this year, Vietravel Airlines increased the number of flights by 48%, seats by 55.1% and transported passengers by 42.7% from the same period last year.



The airline has operated flights connecting Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi and major tourism destinations in the country, including Nha Trang, Da Lat, Phu Quoc, Da Nang and Quy Nhon.



It also conducted charter flights to Daegu (the RoK) and Macau (China)./.