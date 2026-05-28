Vietnam’s tourism sector accelerates green transition

The Muong Hoa mountain-climbing train enhances green tourism experiences for visitors to Sa Pa. Photo: VNA

Vietnam’s tourism industry is accelerating its transition towards greener and more sustainable development as localities, destinations and businesses increasingly view green transformation not merely as a trend, but as a vital requirement to enhance competitiveness and ensure long-term growth.

​Green transition not only helps preserve tourism resources and protect the environment, but also responds to rising market demand. A 2026 survey by digital travel platform Agoda shows that 77% of Asian travellers consider sustainability when planning their trips.

​Vietnam is among the leading markets embracing responsible tourism, with 81% of surveyed respondents saying sustainability is an important criterion when choosing destinations, while 43% pay attention to accommodation facilities holding sustainability certificates. These figures show that green factors are becoming crucial drivers of a destination’s attractiveness and visitor appeal.

​As a result, more tourism enterprises are proactively integrating sustainability into their products and services through eco-tours, “net zero” tourism models, organic agriculture and indigenous cultural experiences.

At the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) Hanoi 2026, a wide range of green tourism products were introduced. Vietravel unveiled its “New Generation” product line integrating ESG (environmental, social, and governance) standards and the Living Experience Index (LEI) into product development and operations, featuring tours such as “Ben Tre – Net Zero Passport”, “Live Green with the Mekong” and domestic community-based tourism routes.​

Meanwhile, Vietluxtour launched its “Green Tourism and ESG Commitment Practice” ecosystem, promoting socially responsible travel experiences through tours such as “Con Dao – Protecting Sea Turtles”, “Ha Giang – Responsible Tourism”, “Old and New Saigon Metro” and “Cycling through Ninh Binh Heritage”.

General Director of Vietluxtour Tran The Dung said green tourism is no longer a temporary trend but a new standard for the tourism industry, with businesses pioneering green transformation expected to gain long-term competitive advantages.

Alongside enterprises, several destinations are also prioritising conservation over mass exploitation, investing in waste treatment systems and offering environmentally friendly tourism experiences to minimise impacts on nature and improve destination quality.

Vietnam’s tourism development strategy to 2030 identifies sustainable and inclusive tourism development based on green growth as a key orientation, while the national green growth strategy for 2021–2030 with a vision to 2050 outlines specific tasks for the sector, including developing green tourism models and introducing green labels for tourism service providers.

Despite notable progress, challenges remain as many enterprises still face difficulties in implementing green transformation due to limited experience and resources.

To support the process, the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA) has introduced the VITA Green Tourism Criteria, a framework designed for destinations, accommodation facilities, travel agencies and service suppliers to standardise operations in line with orientations of the UN World Tourism Organisation.

According to VITA Chairman Vu The Binh, the criteria are closely aligned with globally recognised eco-certificates such as GSTC, Travelife and Green Key, helping Vietnamese businesses integrate into international tourism supply chains and access environmentally conscious travellers.

As of May 2026, more than 70 tourism units nationwide has received VITA Green certificates, becoming the country’s first officially recognised green tourism operators.​

Insiders noted that green transformation does not necessarily require large investments from the outset.

Tong Anh De, General Director of the Ninh Binh Legend Hotel, which was recently granted the VITA Green certificate, shared that his hotel began with small measures such as reducing single-use plastics, limiting paper printing, using energy-saving equipment, increasing the use of local products, and encouraging environmentally friendly practices among visitors.

He stressed that consistent small-scale actions can create significant long-term impacts, adding investment in green transformation should also be viewed as an investment in competitiveness and sustainable development./.