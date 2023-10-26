Vietnam’s northwestern region, HCM City culture, tourism week opens in Laos

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the Dien Bien provincial People’s Committee Vu A Bang affirmed that the event contributes to realise guidelines, policies of the two countries on promoting diplomatic relations, culture and tourism while marking the 61st anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962-2023).

Bang emphasised that the festival is also an opportunity for Vietnam and Laos to assert the special friendship and solidarity between their people of the two countries in general and those in northwestern provinces, Ho Chi Minh City and northern provinces of Laos in particular.

Bounleuam Manivong, Deputy Governor of Luang Prabang province, stressed that the event not only aims to promote cultural exchange and tourism, but also creates an opportunity to further strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam.

The three-day festival features a wide range of cultural, sport and tourism activities introducing typical cultural identities and tourism products of the northwestern region, HCM City, and Luang Prabang, including exhibitions of tourism photos of the Vietnamese and Lao localities; displays of tourism and agricultural products; and experience of cultural, sport and tourism activities of the localities.

Farmiliarisation trips, a workshop promoting tourism of the northwest and HCM City, and a cultural exchange programme between northwestern provinces and Luang Prabang will also be held.

The week is part of the 2023 cooperation plan under the agreement on tourism development cooperation between HCM City and eight northwestern provinces for 2020 - 2025. It is expected to help foster the cooperation, friendship, and cultural, economic, trade and tourism ties between the Vietnamese localities and Luang Prabang, as well as other northern Lao provinces./.