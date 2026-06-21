Vietnam’s first ITLOS judge a milestone in international integration: FM

The Vietnamese delegation attending the elections. Photo: VNA

Vietnam’s election of its first judge to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) marks a significant milestone in the country’s international integration and reflects growing international recognition of its contributions to global affairs, according to Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung.



On June 18, at the 36th Meeting of States Parties to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) at the United Nations headquarters, Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Thi Lan Anh was elected judge of the ITLOS for the 2026–2035 term.



The election marks the first time a Vietnamese international legal expert has been elected to ITLOS, one of the world’s most important judicial bodies on maritime law.



Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency, the FM noted that ITLOS, established under UNCLOS 1982, is one of the world’s most important judicial institutions in the field of maritime law, playing a key role in the peaceful settlement of disputes, the interpretation and application of the convention, and the strengthening of the international legal order at sea.



As maritime and ocean issues become increasingly linked to peace, security and sustainable development, the role of institutions such as ITLOS has become even more important. The tribunal has also addressed emerging global issues, he said, adding that upholding UNCLOS as the comprehensive legal framework governing all activities at sea serves the interests of the international community, particularly coastal and developing countries.



Against this backdrop, the election of Lan Anh with strong support from UNCLOS member states reflects international recognition of Vietnam’s aspiration to contribute to upholding the rule of international maritime law in international relations, at a time of important new developments in the law of the sea. It also demonstrates the effectiveness of Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, resilience, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations, and comprehensive, deep and effective international integration, while advancing respect for international law, the UN Charter and UNCLOS.



The result was made possible through the close attention and support of Party and State leaders, relevant ministries and agencies, and Vietnam’s overseas representative missions. It also reflects international recognition of Vietnam’s growing expertise in international law, particularly maritime law, and of Lan Anh’s professional competence and reputation.



Looking back on its international integration journey, Trung said, Vietnam has evolved from a country actively integrating into the global system and seriously implementing international law to one that is increasingly contributing to the discussion, development and shaping of international legal norms and standards.



Vietnam has made substantial contributions to key legal mechanisms and processes, such as the International Law Commission, the Legal and Technical Commission of the International Seabed Authority, the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) and other multilateral forums.



According to Trung, Vietnam’s first-ever election to the ITLOS is the result of sustained efforts in international cooperation, capacity-building and multilateral diplomacy, marking a new stage in the country’s international legal integration while underscoring its growing credibility, contributions and standing in global affairs.



The FM said that the world is facing increasingly complex global challenges, from climate change and energy security to food security and ocean governance, which no country can solve alone. In this context, multilateralism, international cooperation and respect for the rule of law remain essential for protecting legitimate interests and advancing common goals.



As a coastal state, Vietnam has interests closely tied to peace, stability, security, safety, freedom of navigation and sustainable development. Vietnam will continue working with other countries to promote the full implementation of UNCLOS as the “Constitution for the Oceans”, support peaceful dispute settlement, strengthen maritime cooperation, protect the marine environment and ensure the sustainable use of ocean resources, the minister underlined.



For Vietnam, the election is a concrete step in implementing the foreign policy set out by the 14th National Party Congress and Politburo Resolution No. 06. It provides momentum for a more proactive, substantive and effective foreign policy, while contributing to the preservation of a fair, transparent and rules-based international order.



Lan Anh will perform her duties independently and objectively in accordance with the tribunal’s Statute and UNCLOS. Given her proven qualifications, professionalism and expertise, it can be confident that she will make meaningful contributions to the tribunal and the development of international law. Her election also serves as an inspiration for Vietnamese experts seeking greater participation in international legal institutions and for the continued development of international law studies in Vietnam.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue working closely with relevant agencies to enhance Vietnam’s substantive and effective participation in multilateral institutions, including international legal mechanisms. At the same time, Vietnam will continue investing in a highly qualified pool of professionals capable of working effectively in international environments.



Vietnam’s first-ever ITLOS judge is not only a source of pride for the country’s diplomacy but also a powerful impetus to deepen international integration and further enhance Vietnam’s standing, credibility and contributions to regional and global affairs, Trung concluded./.