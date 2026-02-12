A close-up view of the UAVs used in the Can Gio - Vung Tau delivery route on Fenruary 12, 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: CT UAV

The event marked the debut of the country’s first cross-sea unmanned postal route, representing a pioneering step in smart mobility solutions aimed at boosting the digital economy and easing pressure on road transport infrastructure in Ho Chi Minh City.The launch was supported by many agencies, including the municipal High Command, the Region 1 Defence Command, the 370th Air Division, and local authorities of Can Gio commune and Vung Tau ward, forming a multi-stakeholder model.A highlight of the ceremony was a UAV flight, during which an actual postal parcel was transported from Can Gio to Vung Tau under the observation of officials and invited guests.The operation was carried out in accordance with Decree No. 288/2025/ND-CP, Circular No. 146/2025/TT-BQP, and a flight permit No. 805/TC-QC issued by the Operations Department under the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) on January 19, 2026.Under the project, Vietnam Post acts as the delivery service provider, responsible for designing operational procedures, setting quality standards, and organising the receipt and delivery of goods.The flight route has been established to enhance the quality of Vietnam Post’s delivery services, with the entire process integrated into its logistics system to ensure a seamless “one code – one journey” experience.In the initial phase, Vietnam Post will prioritise small parcels weighing under 5kg, including documents and e-commerce packages.The UAV-based postal route is expected to significantly shorten delivery time between the two geographically distinct localities, while offering customers faster shipping options with real-time tracking. It also enhances service capacity during traffic disruptions and contributes to promoting a controlled pilot model, providing regulators with data to refine policies on smart logistics and low-altitude economic development.To ensure public safety and airspace security, flight parameters have been carefully calculated, with a maximum altitude of 200 metres, a 300-metre-wide flight corridor, and a 500-metre operational radius at takeoff and landing sites. The UAV fleet comprises drones specifically designed for transport and logistics operations.All UAVs are equipped with journey-monitoring cameras and intelligent autonomous systems, enabling the transport of postal items, essential goods, pharmaceuticals and documents in line with each drone’s operational configuration. Aviation safety and ground security are given top priority. The municipal Department of Science and Technology will coordinate with the municipal High Command to supervise daily operations after the launch. Vietnam Post will gradually integrate UAV deliveries into its network and report on efficiency and service quality to refine and expand the model.Having previously piloted UAV transport for medical supplies, Vietnam Post is now extending the service to cargo, particularly on sea and island routes, in compliance with regulations and with safety as a top priority.The Can Gio–Vung Tau UAV postal route is expected to help management agencies assess the possibility of expanding the model to emergency medical transport, disaster response and smart urban management. It also supports the city’s goal of building a green and smart logistics network and lays the foundation for low-altitude air transport infrastructure to better serve logistics, post and public services in the future.Pham Huynh Quang Hieu, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Science and Technology, said the route marks a breakthrough step, demonstrating not only technological maturity but also the city’s capacity to organise and implement low-altitude air transport models in real conditions.The introduction of UAVs into logistics opens opportunities for domestic tech firms to master modern drones, from manufacturing to operation, thereby fostering economic development through UAV applications./.