Vietnam’s first aluminum ingot product unveiled

At the ceremony to unveil Vietnam’s first aluminum ingot products at the Nhan Co Industrial Park in Lam Dong province on July 26. Photo: VNA

The Lam Dong provincial People’s Committee and Tran Hong Quan Metallurgy Co., Ltd jointly organised a ceremony at Nhan Co Industrial Park on July 26 to introduce Vietnam’s first aluminum ingot product, marking a milestone in the development of the country’s aluminum industry and contributing to greater economic self-reliance.



Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang said the event created fresh momentum for the country’s metallurgical industry, gradually enhancing the self-reliance of the economy.



It also represented a step towards realising the Party and State’s consistent policy of developing the bauxite mining, alumina processing, aluminum smelting and downstream aluminum industries, he said



Vietnam has some of the world’s largest bauxite resources, with total reserves estimated at 5.8 billion tonnes, concentrated mainly in the Central Highlands, he said, stressing the Party and State’s consistent policy to promote deep processing of high-value-added aluminum products, conserve resources, protect the environment and reduce dependence on imports.



Giang urged the Ministry of Industry and Trade and relevant ministries and sectors to continue improving institutions and mechanisms for developing the aluminum industry and supporting enterprises in developing aluminum and downstream products.



He asked the provincial People’s Committee to fully tap new development potential following the merger, proactively complete planning for industrial and urban spaces, energy systems and synchronised logistics infrastructure; and accelerate research and completion of a project to establish a southern coastal economic zone to connect the Central Highlands with the south-central coastal region.



He also requested Tran Hong Quan Metallurgy Co., Ltd. to complete the project on schedule, ensure stable operations, improve economic efficiency, and prioritise environmental protection and energy conservation throughout its operation and production processes.



After 11 years of construction, the Dak Nong Aluminum Electrolysis Plant at the Nhan Co Industrial Park has completed its first phase and begun production with a capacity of 150,000 tonnes of aluminum per year. The second phase, with a total capacity of 300,000 tonnes per year, is expected to become operational in the fourth quarter of 2026, while the third one is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.



The plant is the first pilot primary aluminum production project of the country. With total investment of nearly 28 trillion VND (1.06 billion USD), the projects covers 128 ha, and is expected to create direct and indirect jobs for about 3,500 workers, and contribute to reducing aluminum imports by approximately 1.5 billion USD annually.



The aluminum ingots produced by the plant have a purity of 99.71%. They are hoped to provide a foundation for developing high-value-added aluminum products for domestic consumption and export, as well as industries using aluminum, including mechanical engineering, automobiles, electrical and electronics, construction, renewable energy and aviation./.