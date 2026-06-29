Vietnam’s domestic carbon exchange launched

Delegates perform the ceremonial launch of Vietnam’s domestic carbon exchange in Hanoi on June 29, 2026. Photo: VNA

Speaking at the launch ceremony, HNX Chairman Nguyen Anh Phong said the launch is more than a technical milestone. It creates a mechanism that enables businesses to optimise emission-reduction costs through trading emission quotas and carbon credits, encourages technological innovation, and supports sustainable development while maintaining the principle of not sacrificing the environment for economic growth.Under the direction of the Vietnam Exchange (VNX) and the State Securities Commission (SSC), the HNX worked closely with the Department of Climate Change under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation (VSDC), and the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) to establish a legal framework, operational regulations, and the registration, trading, and payment infrastructure for the carbon market.According to organisers, the IT infrastructure connecting the HNX, the VSDC, the Department of Climate Change, and BIDV has been successfully tested and is operating smoothly. Operational rules and procedures have also been completed. In the initial phase, six securities companies have met eligibility requirements to become market members, while more than 100 emission facilities included in Vietnam’s greenhouse gas quota allocation plan are ready to participate in.At the event, SSC Chairwoman Vu Thi Chan Phuong stressed that the carbon exchange creates a transparent and fair mechanism for trading greenhouse gas emission quotas and carbon credits. She described it as an economic instrument that encourages enterprises to upgrade technology, improve production efficiency, and reduce emissions.For the financial sector, she noted, the exchange becomes a new component of Vietnam’s green finance ecosystem, opening an additional channel for mobilising and allocating capital to sustainable development projects and helping align domestic capital and environmental markets with international practices.Notably, to facilitate business participation during the pilot phase through the end of 2028, the Government issued Decree No. 29/2026/ND-CP, stipulating that no fees will be charged to enterprises participating in the domestic carbon exchange.Phuong said this policy reflects the Government’s support for the business community by reducing participation costs, encouraging companies to actively implement emission reduction measures, adopt technological innovation, and pursue sustainable development.Representing the operating entities, Chairman of the VNX Members’ Council Luong Hai Sinh affirmed their commitment to fully implementing all assigned responsibilities. Priority will be given to ensuring that the domestic carbon exchange operates safely, stably, smoothly, and securely, with all trading activities conducted openly and transparently in accordance with legal regulations.Sinh stated that the launch of the carbon exchange marks an important milestone in the development of Vietnam’s financial and carbon markets, but emphasised that this is only the beginning. In the coming period, the operating units will continue to uphold a proactive and responsible approach while closely coordinating with regulatory authorities and the business community to further develop the carbon market, contributing to green growth, enhancing the economy’s competitiveness, and supporting the realisation of Vietnam’s net-zero emissions target by 2050./.