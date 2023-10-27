Vietnam’s 500 most profitable businesses announced

Vietnam Report JSC and online newspaper Vietnamnet on October 26 organised a ceremony to announce a list of the 500 most profitable companies (PROFIT500) and top 10 prestigious firms in food-beverage-retail-packaging in 2023.



The top ten companies in the list are Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam), Samsung Electronics Vietnam Thai Nguyen, Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group, Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank), Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank), PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corp, Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB), Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank), and Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Bank (VP Bank).



The top ten prestigious food companies in the year are Nestle Vietnam Company Limited, Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam JSC, Orion Food Vina Company Limited, Herbalife Vietnam Single Member Limited Liability Company, Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa JSC, Quang Ngai Sugar JSC, Hoang Mai Trade and Production Company Limited, Perfetti Van Melle Company Limited (Vietnam), Bibica JSC, and Long Hai Company Limited.



At the ceremony, General Director of Vietnam Report Vu Dang Vinh highlighted that amidst the global economic downturn, the Vietnamese economy has showed signs of recovery, resulting in improved business and production activities of many enterprises.



The domestic businesses’ efforts have made significant contributions to the Vietnamese economy during tough time, he said, underlining the ceremony aims to honour the firms with effective operation, good profit, and substantial contributions to the food-beverage-retail-packaging sectors.



The ceremony also served as a launcher to help Vietnamese brands reach out to customers far and wide, he added./.