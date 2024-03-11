Vietnamese Youth and Students Association in Czech Republic holds congress for 2024-2029 term

At the congress, a new 22-strong executive board was set up, with Vu Dieu Ha elected President of the association in the new term.



Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Duong Hoai Nam hailed the association’s efforts to prove its position and value through pioneering and taking the lead in organising meaningful activities for young people in the host country as well as Europe.



The association was established in 1993 under the sponsor of the Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic. It has played a core role in connecting young Vietnamese people in not only the host country but also Europe at large./.