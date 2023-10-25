Vietnamese weightlifter secures silver medal at Asian Para Games 2023

Phuong competed in the women's under-50kg category as the reigning champion of the Asian Para Games. However, she faced a significant challenge from the host country's athlete, Wei Yi.



Wei Yi successfully lifted 105kg in her first attempt, surpassing the 103 kg record set by Phuong in 2018.



In her first attempt, Phuong succeeded in lifting 98kg, putting her in medal contention right off the start, as the third-place competitor Fariza Tolzhan from Kazakhstan, lifted only 93kg.



On her second lift, Phuong continued her success by lifting 101kg, while the Chinese weightlifter failed at her 110kg attempt.



The Vietnamese weightlifter showed great determination in hoisting 106kg in her last lift - slightly heavier than Wei Yi's first lift. However, Phuong could not keep the weights aloft. Meanwhile, Wei Yi lifted 110kg in her third attempt to take the gold medal.



As a result, Phuong won silver – the first silver medal of the Vietnamese sports delegation at the games.



As of 16:00 p.m. on October 24, Vietnam claimed one silver and two bronze medals. All of these were won by the weightlifting athletic team./.