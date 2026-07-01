Vietnamese, US localities strengthen cooperation across multiple fields

Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung meets with Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon. Photo: VNA Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung paid a working visit to the state of Minnesota from June 28 to 30, aiming to strengthen ties with local authorities, businesses, educational institutions and the Vietnamese community while promoting cooperation between Vietnamese localities and Minnesota in the economy, trade, investment, science and technology, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

The ambassador met with Governor Tim Walz, Acting Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives John Huot, State Senator Susan Pha, and leaders of the state's departments responsible for foreign affairs, employment, and economic development.Walz, state legislators and agency leaders reaffirmed the importance they attach to relations with Vietnam, describing the country as an important partner in the region. They expressed their wish to enhance cooperation with Vietnamese localities in agriculture, medical technology, education, infrastructure development and business connectivity.At the meetings, Dung spoke highly of the positive progress in the Vietnam – US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He highlighted the strong potential for cooperation in the areas matching Minnesota's strengths and Vietnam's development priorities, including trade, agriculture, high technology, advanced manufacturing, health care, education and human resources training.He also called on the state to continue supporting the Vietnamese community in Minnesota, encourage local businesses to expand investment and operations in Vietnam, and promote sister-city and sister-province partnerships between Minnesota and Vietnamese localities.As part of the visit, the ambassador chaired a business roundtable with Minnesota's three leading economic promotion organisations: the Greater Minneapolis Saint Paul Regional Economic Development Partnership, the Minneapolis Regional Chamber, and the Saint Paul Area Chamber of Commerce. The event drew representatives from business associations and companies operating in agriculture, manufacturing, health care, technology and services, including the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association.Addressing the forum, he stressed that Vietnam and Minnesota possess complementary strengths and encouraged businesses from both sides to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, innovation and supply chain development.Representatives of the Vietnam Trade Office in the US and Vietnam's Becamex Corporation introduced the country's investment and business environment, as well as emerging cooperation opportunities.Minnesota business associations and enterprises noted that Vietnam is becoming an important link in the global technology supply chain and expressed interest in expanding ties in high-tech agriculture, medical technology, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, water management and industrial park development. They also suggested that Vietnam continue improving its circular economy ecosystem, with particular attention to ensuring adequate energy supply, clean water and a high-quality workforce.During his stay, the Vietnamese diplomat visited the Innovation Centre of 3M and the headquarters of Medtronic, two major Minnesota-based corporations currently operating in Vietnam. They spoke highly of Vietnam's investment environment, reaffirmed their long-term commitment to the Vietnamese market, and expressed interest in expanding collaboration in technology, innovation and medical equipment.In the field of education, the ambassador visited the University of Minnesota, one of the leading research universities in the US, where both sides discussed opportunities to strengthen partnerships between educational institutions in Minnesota and Vietnam.Meeting representatives of the Vietnamese language and Vietnamese heritage language programme under the Language Centre at the university's college of humanities and social sciences, Dung commended efforts to preserve and promote the language within the community. On the occasion, he presented Vietnamese-language textbooks and publications on Vietnam's history and culture to the centre.As part of his community outreach, the diplomat met Professor Yang Dao and representatives of the H'Mong community in Minnesota. He briefed them on Vietnam's socio-economic development and the Party and State's policies towards overseas Vietnamese, while listening to their aspirations and suggestions.Community representatives expressed their delight at Vietnam's development achievements and affirmed their wish to continue contributing to Vietnam – US relations and the homeland's development.On the sidelines of the visit, representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy also visited several Vietnamese-owned businesses and members of the Vietnamese community in the city of Saint Paul.Minnesota is one of the key economic centres in the US Midwest, with strengths in manufacturing, medical technology, agriculture, life sciences and innovation.Economic ties between Minnesota and Vietnam have continued to grow, with bilateral trade reaching nearly 800 million USD in 2025. The state is also home to several leading US corporations that have maintained long-standing investment and business partnerships with Vietnam, including 3M, Medtronic, Cargill and Ecolab.Minnesota is home to more than 33,000 Vietnamese-origin people, most of whom live in the Minneapolis – Saint Paul metropolitan area and have made significant contributions to local economic and social development./.