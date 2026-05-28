Vietnamese, Thai leaders witness exchange of cooperation agreements, launch logo marking 50-year ties

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam and Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul witness the exchange of an Action Programme for implementing the Vietnam-Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the 2026-2031 period on May 28. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam and Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between ministries and agencies of the two countries in Bangkok on May 28.



The documents include an Action Programme for implementing the Vietnam-Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the 2026-2031 period, and a diplomatic note notifying that Thailand’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation will assume the functions and tasks previously undertaken by the former Ministry of Science and Technology and continue implementing agreements signed with Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology.

They also consist of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in developing a maintenance, repair and operation centre project between Vietjet and Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor Office; and another on cooperation between the Academy of Politics, Public Administration and Governance and Thailand’s Khon Kaen University.



On the occasion, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul jointly pressed the button to officially launch the logo marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic ties.



The commemorative logo symbolises the two countries’ shared journey of development and enduring partnership. The number “5” features dynamic curves representing movement and momentum, reflecting Vietnam’s vibrant energy and continuous efforts towards future development. The number “0” is depicted as a circle symbolising stability, balance and a solid foundation. The circular shape reflects the unity and harmony underpinning relations between the two nations.



The logo’s colour palette incorporates the colours of both national flags – red, blue, white and yellow – seamlessly blended to represent close cooperation. The number “50” also symbolises half a century of collaboration aimed at advancing the prosperity and development of both nations.



Vietnam and Thailand are countries in Southeast Asia with a long-standing friendship. Since officially establishing diplomatic relations on August 6, 1976, bilateral cooperation has continued to expand rapidly in both breadth and depth.



The two countries have maintained strong relations and a high level of political trust between their leaders and people. This serves as an important and solid foundation for increasingly deep and trustworthy ties at all levels and across all channels, including State, Government, parliamentary, business, locality-to-locality and people-to-people exchanges.



Over the past 50 years, Vietnam-Thailand relations have steadily grown stronger, particularly after Vietnam joined ASEAN. Today, bilateral ties are developing comprehensively across all areas in line with the framework of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership./.