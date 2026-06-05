Vietnamese tech draws attention at Austria robotics forum

VinRobotics introduces VR-H3, its third-generation humanoid robot, designed for both industrial and daily environments, able to navigate open spaces, interact with humans, transport objects, and perform assembly tasks. Photo: VNA

Under the theme "Robots for All," ICRA 2026 gathered top global scientists and researchers, and representatives of innovation centres. The event highlighted the rapid transition of robotics and AI from laboratories to real-world applications in manufacturing, services, and smart cities.



Representing Vietnam were VinRobotics and VinDynamics, two tech subsidiaries of Vingroup. They showcased "Make in Vietnam" humanoid robots, demonstrating the country’s growing capacity to integrate into the global robotics value chain.



Visiting the Vietnamese pavilions, Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang highly commended the engineers' creativity and determination to master advanced technology. He noted that the presence of Vietnamese firms at a premier global forum is a positive indicator of the country's rising status in high-value tech sectors.



At the ICRA 2026, VinRobotics introduced VR-H3, its third-generation humanoid robot. Designed for both industrial and daily environments, the VR-H3 can navigate open spaces, interact with humans, transport objects, and perform assembly tasks.



"Our presence at ICRA 2026 sends a clear message: Vietnam is shifting from outsourcing to deeply engaging in core technology development," stated Ngo Quoc Hung, CEO of VinRobotics. He emphasised that Vietnamese engineers are fully capable of making substantial contributions to global tech when provided with the right environment.



Meanwhile, VinDynamics debuted Dyno, a multi-purpose humanoid assistant tailored for security monitoring, customer hospitality, and smart urban operations. The company also presented core ecosystem components, including specialised actuators and high-dexterity robotic hands matching international standards.



The active participation of VinRobotics and VinDynamics at ICRA 2026 underscores Vietnam’s ambition to enters the highly competitive global digital economy, especially in the fields of robotics, embodied AI, and intelligent automation.



A key highlight of the event was a vibrant robot parade, allowing visitors to witness the practical operational capabilities of diverse robotic platforms in real-time./.