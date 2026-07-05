Vietnamese Consul General in Khon Kaen Dinh Hoang Linh (fourth from right) poses for a photo with business representatives and visitors at Beyond Food Expo 2026. Photo: VNA

A Vietnamese tea cultural space has attracted strong interest from visitors at Vietnam Expo 2026, held as part of Beyond Food Expo 2026 at the Khon Kaen International Convention and Exhibition Center (KICE) in Thailand from July 3–5, helping promote the image of Vietnam, its people and cultural identity to friends in Thailand and the international community.

The exhibition was jointly organised by the Consulate General of Vietnam in Khon Kaen and Vietnam Tea Shop to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Thailand (1976–2026). The initiative serves as a cultural diplomacy activity aimed at introducing the distinctive features of Vietnamese tea culture to the public.



Inspired by Suoi Giang, a renowned tea-growing region in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, the exhibition space features the area's centuries-old Shan Tuyet tea trees. Alongside the official logo commemorating the diplomatic milestone, the display area showcases a range of signature Vietnamese products, including ancient Shan Tuyet tea, West Lake lotus tea, tea gift sets and traditional handicrafts.



A highlight of the exhibition is a space for tea-tasting experience, where visitors learn about Suoi Giang's tea plantations located at an altitude of more than 1,300 metres, traditional tea-processing techniques and the art of Vietnamese tea drinking. Through each cup of tea, organisers aim to convey the values of Vietnam’s nature, people, and cultural heritage, while spreading a message of friendship, sincerity, and hospitality.

According to organisers, the Vietnamese tea cultural space is designed not only to introduce tea products but also to build connections with distributors, business partners and tea enthusiasts in Thailand, supporting the expansion of Vietnamese tea into international markets.



Among hundreds of exhibition booths, it has stood out by combining product displays with immersive cultural experiences, contributing to stronger cultural exchanges between Vietnam and Thailand while enhancing the international profile of Vietnamese tea./.