Vietnamese students shine at Huawei ICT Competition

The VN.FPTIT team secures the first prize in the Computing Track while ProPTIT team wins the second prize in the Cloud Track. Photo: VNA



The VN.FPTIT team, comprising Duong Van Hiep, Bui Anh Duc, and Nguyen Minh Toan from the Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology (PTIT) and FPT University Hanoi, secured the first prize in the Computing Track.



Meanwhile, the ProPTIT team, consisting of Han Huu Dang, Tran Hai Long, and Bui The Vinh Nguyen from PTIT, won the second prize in the Cloud Track.



This year’s competition attracted more than 220,000 students and instructors from over 2,000 colleges and universities across more than 100 countries and territories. Following national and regional rounds, more than 500 outstanding contestants from 170 teams representing over 40 countries and territories advanced to the global final, held in Shenzhen from June 2 to 5.



Vietnam was represented by six students from FPT University Hanoi and PTIT, competing in two teams.



Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Beijing about the information technology capabilities of Vietnamese students, Dr Dao Ngoc Phong, a lecturer at PTIT, said Vietnamese contestants were impressive throughout the competition. At the Asia-Pacific regional round, the two abovementioned teams won grand prizes while another secured the third prize.





The VN.FPTIT team secures the first prize in the Computing Track. Photo: VNA

Sharing his thoughts after winning the first prize in the Computing Track, fourth-year student Duong Van Hiep, an artificial intelligence (AI) major at FPT University Hanoi, said the competition provided an opportunity to master new technologies and transform classroom knowledge into practical application. Throughout the event, he participated in various Huawei technology experience programmes, enabling him to exchange expertise and share his passion for technology with international peers.



He added that the competition also offered Vietnamese students a valuable opportunity to affirm the country’s position on the global technology stage.



Initiated by Huawei, the competition aims to leverage an international platform for competition and exchange to enhance theoretical knowledge, practical skills, and innovation capabilities in emerging technologies. It covers a range of cutting-edge fields, including computer networking, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and big data./.